Breaking News
Home / Top News / Auto-Graphics’ MONTAGE Selected by Southern California Library Cooperative

Auto-Graphics’ MONTAGE Selected by Southern California Library Cooperative

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

MONTAGE expands SCLC’s DigiLab program and Auto-Graphics services to public libraries

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Auto-Graphics, Inc. announces that Southern California Library Cooperative (SCLC) has purchased MONTAGE for its members.  SCLC, one of nine state library systems as defined by the California State Library, serves 39 independent city, county, and library district libraries located in the Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. MONTAGE is a part of SCLC’s DigiLab program, a digital archiving and collaboration project, which allows participating members to scan and add their own unique content, in order to publish on a public, digital platform.

With MONTAGE, each DigiLab member library can easily customize their own landing page, to highlight custom collections, special exhibits or historical materials specific to their library. With MONTAGE’s copy cataloging, new collection items can inherit field content from the parent level, which means it is easier than ever to add new items to collections. 

With MONTAGE’s ability to create collection lists, which can then be emailed or shared on social media, libraries are able to notify patrons about these digital collections. The MONTAGE collection lists contain permalinks back to the scanned items in MONTAGE, which makes it easy to distribute materials, as well as create presentations and teaching aids that feature immediate access to materials. Libraries can easily track how popular collection items are with built-in statistics tracking.

VP of Sales, Albert Flores has this to say about the new MONTAGE, “Auto-Graphics is pleased to be working with SCLC on their digital initiatives.  As SCLC serves libraries that surround A-G geographically, many of which completed projects over the years with Auto-Graphics, we look forward to seeing the libraries increase their digital holdings documenting the rich history of Southern California.”

Auto-Graphics, Inc. is a Library Management and Sharing Software serving customers’ needs and technology to improve, assist, expand, and engage the communities they serve. For over 60 years, Auto-Graphics has sustained growth in carefully targeted directions, by building the most state of the art software solutions and tools. Our focus on industry requirements, high standards, product warranty, technically oriented staff, and service ability have all contributed to the success we see today. For more information about our products and Auto-Graphics please visit our website www.auto-graphics.com

Media Contact: Katie Cover
Auto‐Graphics, Inc.
(909) 569‐1514
[email protected]

 

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.