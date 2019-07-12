Auto-Graphics’ MONTAGE Selected by Southern California Library Cooperative

MONTAGE expands SCLC’s DigiLab program and Auto-Graphics services to public libraries

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Auto-Graphics, Inc. announces that Southern California Library Cooperative (SCLC) has purchased MONTAGE for its members. SCLC, one of nine state library systems as defined by the California State Library, serves 39 independent city, county, and library district libraries located in the Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. MONTAGE is a part of SCLC’s DigiLab program, a digital archiving and collaboration project, which allows participating members to scan and add their own unique content, in order to publish on a public, digital platform.

With MONTAGE, each DigiLab member library can easily customize their own landing page, to highlight custom collections, special exhibits or historical materials specific to their library. With MONTAGE’s copy cataloging, new collection items can inherit field content from the parent level, which means it is easier than ever to add new items to collections.

With MONTAGE’s ability to create collection lists, which can then be emailed or shared on social media, libraries are able to notify patrons about these digital collections. The MONTAGE collection lists contain permalinks back to the scanned items in MONTAGE, which makes it easy to distribute materials, as well as create presentations and teaching aids that feature immediate access to materials. Libraries can easily track how popular collection items are with built-in statistics tracking.

VP of Sales, Albert Flores has this to say about the new MONTAGE, “Auto-Graphics is pleased to be working with SCLC on their digital initiatives. As SCLC serves libraries that surround A-G geographically, many of which completed projects over the years with Auto-Graphics, we look forward to seeing the libraries increase their digital holdings documenting the rich history of Southern California.”

