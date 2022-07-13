Auto Services Provider Drives Revenue with Bridgeline’s TruPresence Franchise Platform

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

WOBURN, Mass., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TruPresence, by Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a SaaS marketing technology software built for franchises, announced it was chosen by a global auto services provider to help power their franchise digital marketing for their US-based locations.

The auto services provider, with over 1,000 locations globally, has selected TruPresence to implement its SEO auditing and analysis suite to increase the local digital footprint of every location as well as brand awareness and search engine rankings at the national level.

Bridgeline’s TruPresence powers global brands that manage multiple websites and locations, including 7-Eleven, Sport Clips, Triumph Motorcycles, 1-800-Radiators, Bristol Meyers Squibb, and Shell.

Utilizing its proprietary algorithms that analyze and rank each location, the TruPresence suite of tools evaluates the effectiveness of the brand’s overall digital presence. This powers the national brand to establish a set of benchmarks that will elevate the digital presence of every location, increasing the number of customers they convert from online to their physical stores.

“TruPresence’s recently released location analytics feature reports on individual-location web pages, offering key analytics that measure and improve the performance of each location more accurately than traditional SEO software,” says Jeremy LaDuque, EVP of TruPresence.

Next quarter TruPresence plans to release industry indexes that will allow national brands to not only evaluate themselves against individual competitors but also against industry benchmarks. In this way, TruPresence will establish the first national index of franchises.

“Our new partner has over 60 years of experience in the automotive industry, and we are excited to be a part of their continued legacy of success,” says Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. “I look forward to seeing how TruPresence will help them grow locally and nationally.”

