Porsche creativity makes a return to SXSW® Autobots roll out alongside the U.S. debut of the Vision 357 and a Swan Car

Mirage, a legendary Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8, from Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Spotlighting one-of-a-kind collaborations, Porsche’s return to South by Southwest® will be led by the public debut of Mirage – from the upcoming Paramount Pictures film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Stuttgart/Atlanta, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — South by Southwest® celebrates creativity in all its forms – from new tech to films to music – meaning it’s an ideal venue for Porsche to reveal its latest creative endeavors. Highlights will include Mirage and two 20-ft. statues of Optimus Prime and Optimus Primal from the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts movie, joined by the incredible Vision 357 design study – making its U.S. debut – and inspiring works of automotive art by Daniel Arsham, Vexx and Chris Labrooy.

Porsche is returning for its second year to the festival, which attracts tens of thousands of professionals to Austin, Texas. The exhibit will run from March 10 to 14 in downtown Austin (400 Congress Ave.), highlighting unique and bold designs, but also numerous panel discussions centered on collaborations with partners like Paramount Pictures, FaZe Clan, Up.Labs and Hodinkee.

“Porsche X – Collaborations Unseen” is the title of the installation just a few blocks from the Austin Convention Center. Once inside, guests will find themselves immersed in an intimate environment among some of the most exciting collaborations from the Porsche design team and its partners. Rooted in the Porsche spirit of being “Driven by Dreams,” the exhibit is designed to connect dreamers across disciplines.

Prominent art cars

In the leading role, ahead of its release in cinemas June 2023, the brand will debut Mirage, a legendary Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8, from Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and Mirage the Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8 will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformer – the Maximals – to join them as allies in the existing battle for Earth.

Guests will also enjoy the first U.S. presentation of the Porsche Vision 357, the 75th anniversary concept car that pays homage to the very first Porsche sports car: the 356. Alongside it will sit the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo show car, the first concept car from Porsche that was developed specifically for use in the new Gran Turismo 7 on PlayStation 4 and 5 and designed by Belgium-based artist Vexx. Rounding out the exhibit are two prominent art cars: the Chris Labrooy: 996 Swan Car and Daniel Arsham 928 Nebula Car, which will be publicly shown for the first time at SXSW.

The program on the Porsche X – Collaborations Unseen exhibition floor will be complimented by musical performances and creative workshops from music to film to tech as well as gaming. Musical highlights will include evening performances by artists such as Madison McFerrin and MorMor on Friday, March 10; Big Boi and Sudan Archives on Saturday, March 11; and Kelela and Sadie on Sunday, March 12.

“Pushing the bounds of innovation, tech and design are core to Porsche’s DNA,” said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, Inc. “We are eager to return to Austin for a second year to engage with new creators and innovators at South by Southwest®. The ability to innovate is one of the intangible benefits for all attendees when we come together in these creative spaces.”

“At SXSW this year, we want to focus on the power of collaborations,” said Robert Ader, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Porsche AG. “Collaborations are one key to shape the future positioning of our brand. They open new perspectives for us and uncover new creative facets of Porsche. SXSW is the perfect place to explore new horizons for Porsche together with the creative crowd.”

About SXSW

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of tech, film and television, music, education, and culture. An essential destination for global professionals, the annual March event features sessions, music, and comedy showcases, film screenings, exhibitions, professional development, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2023 will take place March 10 to 19, 2023 in Austin. For more information, please visit sxsw.com. To register for the event, please visit sxsw.com/attend.

