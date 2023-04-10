Revolutionizing Autoimmune Disease Detection: Next-Generation Testing Paves the Way for Early Diagnosis and Improved Management, Propelling the Autoimmune Disease Testing Market to Exceed US$ 15.75 Billion by 2033. North America is expected to hold the maximum share of the global market

NEWARK, Del, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to FMI estimations, the Autoimmune Disease Testing Market could increase from US$ 6.07 billion in 2023 to US$ 15.75 billion by 2033. The demand for autoimmune disease testing is likely to register a 10% CAGR during the forecast period.

The rising incidence of autoimmune disorders, such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and multiple sclerosis, is fueling market expansion. This has increased the need for precise and trustworthy testing techniques to identify these problems at an early stage.

The market is also expanding given the improvements in diagnostic technology, including the creation of novel biomarkers and cutting-edge testing techniques. Healthcare professionals and patients are increasingly adopting these technologies since they offer fast, precise, and affordable testing solutions.

The demand for autoimmune disease testing is being driven by rising public awareness of autoimmune disorders as well as initiatives by healthcare organizations to inform patients and encourage early diagnosis. People are looking for rapid testing for early identification and management as they become aware of the signs and hazards of autoimmune illnesses.

The market is largely driven by rising healthcare expenditures, particularly in developing nations. There is a rising need for autoimmune disease testing as governments and healthcare organizations engage in enhancing healthcare infrastructure and access to diagnostic services.

The adoption of point-of-care testing for autoimmune diseases is on the rise, driving the market growth. Point-of-care testing makes it possible to do quick and convenient tests at the patient’s bedside or in other distant places. This eliminates the need for laboratory-based testing and yields speedier results.

The expansion of healthcare facilities in developing countries, coupled with increased access to healthcare services, is creating opportunities for the autoimmune disease testing market. As healthcare facilities expand and reach many patients, there is a high demand for autoimmune disease testing to diagnose and manage these conditions.

Key Takeaways

The autoimmune disease testing market in the United States is growing significantly, driven by the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases and advancements in diagnostic technologies.

The autoimmune disease testing market in the United Kingdom is experiencing growth due to the rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases which is driving demand for accurate and efficient testing methods.

The autoimmune disease testing market in China is notably expanding, propelled by the growing population, changing lifestyles, and increased awareness about autoimmune diseases.

The reagents and consumables segment holds a dominant position in the autoimmune disease testing market as it serves as a critical component in the diagnostic process.

The C-Reactive Protein (CRP) segment continues to dominate the autoimmune disease testing market, driven by its high sensitivity and specificity in detecting inflammation and infection.

Competitive Landscape:

The development of novel and precise diagnostic tests for autoimmune disorders is a top priority for manufacturers. To increase the sensitivity and specificity of tests, they are investing in cutting-edge technologies including point-of-care testing, molecular diagnostics, and immunoassays.

By releasing new autoimmune disease testing kits and platforms, manufacturers are also concentrating on diversifying their product lines. To take advantage of resources and skills that complement one another, they are also forging strategic partnerships with other businesses, research institutes, and laboratories. These alliances are designed to hasten the creation and distribution of innovative tests for autoimmune diseases.

Key Players:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, ZEUS Scientific, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Abbott, SQI Diagnostics Inc., Werfen, Trinity Biotech, KSL Beutner Laboratories (Beutner), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. and others.

Recent Developments:

The United States Food and Drug Administration granted Werfen 501(K) clearance in June 2021 for the Aptiva Celiac Disease IgA and IgG tests. Also, the Aptiva CTD (connective tissue disease) essential panel was given the CE mark by the firm.

The Vectra test report had a significant upgrade in February 2021 by Myriad Genetics Inc. A unique assessment of a patient’s one-year risk of fast radiographic development is provided in the new test result (RP). According to the patient’s age, gender, and adiposity, the RP result is unique to each report.

Autoimmune Disease Testing Market Segmentation:

Autoimmune disease testing industry by product type:

Instruments

Reagents & consumables

Autoimmune disease testing industry by disease type:

Rheumatoid arthritis (ra)

Systemic lupus erythematosus (sle)

Scleroderma

Vasculitis

Inflammatory bowel disease (ibd)

Others

Autoimmune disease testing industry by test type:

Antinuclear autoantibody (ana)

Rheumatoid factor (rf)

C-reactive protein (crp)

Anti-thyroglobulin antibody (ata)

Others

Autoimmune disease testing industry by end user:

Hospital & clinics

Diagnostic centers

Others

