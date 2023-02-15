LONDON, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and operational highlights before open of U.S. markets on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am ET/1:30 pm GMT to discuss the company’s financial results and provide a general business update. Conference call participants should pre-register using this link to receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

A simultaneous audio webcast and replay will be accessible on the events section of Autolus’ website.

Contact:

Julia Wilson

+44 (0) 7818 430877

j.wilson@autolus.com