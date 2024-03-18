Electrify Expo Kicks off 2024 season in Orlando, Fla. Attendees get up close and personal with the Cybertruck at Electrify Expo Orlando.

Electrify Expo hosted huge crowds at their 2024 Season Opener Showcasing Tesla, Rivian, Volvo, Ford, Kia, Amazon, Rad Power Bikes, Super73 and more in Orlando

Rivian’s R2 SUV made its East Coast debut at Electrify Expo

Tesla Cybertruck draws massive engagement offering hands-on experiences for attendees

Photos from the event can be downloaded HERE

Electrify Expo’s next stop will be in Phoenix on May 4-5; tickets can be purchased at https://www.electrifyexpo.com/phoenix

ORLANDO, Fla., March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Electrify Expo , North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) festival, made its debut in Orlando, Fla. with over 1 million square feet filled with the world’s leading brands offering thousands of EV car and two-wheel demos to kick off the 2024 season. Floridians made their way out to Orlando for the first time in record numbers to experience all things electric across multiple demo courses, including the EV Demo District Presented by Hankook, as the state continues to be No.2 in the country in EV adoption .

Rivian’s all-new R2 SUV was a major draw for attendees as the vehicle made its East Coast debut. Attendees were also able to get up close and personal with Tesla’s Cybertruck. In addition, Kia and Volvo returned to the festival with some of their much anticipated EVs including Kia’s EV9 and Volvo’s EX30. Ford returned to the Thrill Zone offering festival goers the opportunity to take a hot lap in the Mustang Mach-E® GT with a professional driver. BMW, Lexus, Toyota, Yokohama, Hankook, JackRabbit, Anker and many others returned to the festival, which is now in its fourth year, to showcase their latest products and technology.

“The turnout in Orlando was massive and it’s evidence that EV demand is growing fast,” said BJ Birtwell, CEO and founder of Electrify Expo. “People are more interested than ever in exploring the idea around what it means to go ‘electric’ and to experience the thrill and technology of these amazing vehicles.”

The next stop on the Electrify Expo tour will take place in Phoenix on May 4-5 at State Farm Stadium, home of the 2023 Super Bowl. This will be the festival’s first time in Arizona. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.electrifyexpo.com/phoenix .

For more information and to purchase tickets to Electrify Expo visit www.electrifyexpo.com . Media interested in attending may request credentials by emailing [email protected] .

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America’s largest outdoor electric vehicle (EV) festival showcasing the latest technology and products in electrification including startup and legacy EVs, electric motorcycles, bikes, scooters, skateboards, boats, surfboards and more. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles – first hand experience with the product – with meaningful demonstrations and test rides. Top brands from around the world exhibit and attend Electrify Expo’s events to meet consumers at all stages on their path to electrification. 2024 events will take place in Long Beach and San Francisco, Calif., Phoenix, Denver, New York, Seattle, Orlando, and Austin, Texas. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Media Contact

Skyya PR

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a22b30b5-e94a-4362-806a-561c6c65ed1b