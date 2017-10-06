WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Automaker trade groups told U.S. regulators they should revise fuel efficiency mandates approved in the final weeks of the Obama administration because the costs would be onerous and the standards do not reflect how cheap gas prices are affecting consumer demand, but they stopped short of asking for a specific reduction in the requirements for 2025.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Tesla in ‘production hell’ to meet Model 3 deadline: Elon Musk - October 6, 2017
- Automakers say U.S. fuel economy standards unrealistic, cite costs and consumers - October 6, 2017
- Police, FBI seek public’s help in finding motive behind Las Vegas massacre - October 6, 2017