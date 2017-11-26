Automakers struggle with the future in Los Angeles

DETROIT (Reuters) – Car manufacturers’ attempts to square what U.S. consumers want against the clean vehicles regulators and investors demand will be on display in Los Angeles this week at an auto show that has moved away from calling itself just an auto show.
