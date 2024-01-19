The global automated cell shakers market is poised for steady growth in the coming years, driven by several key factors: rising demand for automation in laboratories, expanding cell-based research, and technological advancements

New York, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global automated cell shaker market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% and thereby increase from a value of US$592.5 million in 2023 to US$748.7 million by the end of 2030.

The use of automation in laboratories is increasing because of the need to follow rules, save money, and be creative. This is leading to more people using automated cell shakers. Many research and bioprocessing facilities are making their work better by using different lab tools that have artificial intelligence, like shakers, incubators, liquid handlers, and analytical instruments. They use automation software and robots to control these tools.

Using automated cell shakers helps speed up operations in labs, making it faster to find new drugs, produce biopharmaceuticals, and do research on cells. Researchers and bio-manufacturers want to do experiments more quickly, so they are developing automated cell shakers that can easily connect with other systems for smoother and more consistent operations. In the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries, there is a growing focus on doing advanced research, being precise, and working efficiently. This is why there is an increasing demand for automated cell shakers.

Elevate your business strategy with comprehensive market data. Request a sample report now: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33729

Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$592.5 Million Estimated Revenue 2030 US$748.7 Million Growth Rate – CAGR 3.4% Forecast Period 2023-2030 No. of Pages 167 Pages Market Segmentation By Product, Frequency Band, Application, End User, Region Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, The Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Kuhner Shaker

Infors AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Esco Micro Pte. Ltd.

Corning Incorporated

Labtron Equipment Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

LabStrong

Historical Analysis of Marine Feed Market

Over the past 9 years, from 2015 to 2023, the global automated cell shakers market showed a steady growth rate, with a historic CAGR of 3.2%. Labs are using automation more and more to make their work more efficient. Also, there’s been a rise in cell-based research, like stem cell studies and regenerative medicine. Automation technologies are widely used to reduce mistakes made by humans and to get more consistent results.

For example, in March 2023, the United Kingdom government’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) shared that its United Kingdom Stem Cell Bank was looking into using automated robotic technology for growing stem cells.

Integrating IoT technology into cell shakers allows for remote monitoring, data analysis, and making real-time adjustments. This matches the increasing need for making decisions based on data.

In a nutshell, the Persistence Market Research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the report at – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/automated-cell-shakers-market.asp

Market Dynamics

Several important factors are pushing the demand for automated cell shakers. Progress in life sciences, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical research is making these shakers crucial for studying cells, expressing proteins, and developing drugs. Labs are increasingly using automation to make their work more efficient and accurate. This trend is driving the adoption of automated cell shakers to make workflows smoother and improve research productivity.

The growing biopharmaceutical sector, along with the increased use of cell culture techniques in research, diagnostics, and treatments, is creating a demand for equipment that ensures the best conditions for cell growth. This makes automated cell shakers necessary. Ongoing technological improvements in these devices attract researchers who want advanced solutions with better control features and programmability. Automated cell shakers are crucial for experiments in regenerative medicine, stem cell research, and high-throughput drug screening assays because they offer consistency and reproducibility, driving their use.

The research report includes tools like Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis, and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to understand the structure of the industry and assess the competition on a global scale. They also provide a comprehensive assessment of each segment in the global market of automated cell shakers. The study takes a holistic approach to explore the growth and trends in the automated cell shakers industry.

Market Segmentation:

Which Products Will Make the Most Money?

Automated Shakers Lead the Way, Growing Quickly Alongside Orbital Double Decker Counterparts

In the market, automated cell shakers are the top players, mainly because they are versatile and can be used in a variety of lab processes. These systems give precise control over shaking, creating the best conditions for cell culture growth. They can adapt to different vessels and shaking profiles, making them crucial in various applications, from pharmaceutical research to academic labs.

On the flip side, orbital double decker shakers are the fastest-growing group in the automated cell shakers market. Their unique design boosts throughput and saves space by having two shaking platforms, allowing for simultaneous cell culture processes.

Which Frequency Band Is the Most Popular?

Finite Cell Line Culture Rules, Thanks to Better Performance and Control

In the automated cell shakers market, finite cell line cultures are on top because they focus on short-lived cell lines. Labs working with these cell lines benefit from the improved performance and experimental control offered by automated shakers designed for this purpose. Finite cell lines, which have a set lifespan, need precise shaking conditions for optimal growth and consistent experimental results.

On the other hand, infinite cell line cultures are the fastest-growing segment. They are versatile and can handle continuously proliferating cell lines. Labs dealing with immortalized or infinite cell lines, which keep replicating, need shakers that can provide continuous shaking over long periods.

What Are the Main Uses?

Drug Development in Pharma Research Takes the Lead

In the automated cell shakers market, drug development is the dominant category because automated shakers play a crucial role in pharmaceutical research. These shakers are vital in drug development processes, ensuring the best conditions for cell cultures crucial in drug screening, testing efficacy, and assessing toxicity.

The regenerative medicine category is the fastest-growing segment. This growth is driven by the changing needs of regenerative therapies, including applications like tissue engineering and cell-based therapies, which require precise and controlled cell culture environments.

Who Are the Top Users?

Biopharmaceutical Companies Lead the Way

Biopharmaceutical companies are at the forefront of the automated cell shakers market. These companies heavily rely on these devices for bioprocessing and large-scale production of biological drugs and therapeutics. Automated cell shakers ensure consistent and reproducible shaking, a crucial factor in producing biologics and cell-based therapies.

The CDMOs/CMOs category is the fastest-growing segment. This growth is fueled by the industry’s increasing dependence on outsourcing and the flexibility provided by these organizations, which play a vital role in offering specialized services, including cell culture processes, to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies.

Regional Analysis

This part talks about what’s happening in different areas, focusing on the current and future demand for the Automated Cell Shakers market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also looks at the demand, estimation, and forecast for different uses of the technology in all these regions.

The research report also tells us about the important players in the market and gives us a detailed look at the competitive scene worldwide. Big players in the Automated Cell Shakers market include Kuhner Shaker, Infors AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., Corning Incorporated, Labtron Equipment Itd, Danaher Corporation, LabStrong, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Hamilton Medical AG, Miltenyi Biotec, Eppendort SE, Heidolph Instruments GmbH & CO. KG, Inheco Industrial Heating & Cooling GmbH, and SIA Biosan. This part gives us an overall picture of the competitive scene, covering different moves like mergers, new partnerships, financial details, collaborations, the launch of new products, and other changes.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the contributing factors to the market’s growth trends? What is the current market size, and how is it expected to change in the upcoming years? What are the key elements exerting influence on the market? How is the Automated Cell Shakers market segmented, considering types, applications, fuels, or other relevant factors? Who are the major participants in the Automated Cell Shakers market? What strategies are these players employing to establish a competitive edge? What factors are propelling the expansion of the Automated Cell Shakers market? Which regions are anticipated to witness notable growth, and what are the driving factors behind it? What recent technological advancements are impacting the Automated Cell Shakers industry?

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Persistence Market Research

Teerth Technospace, Unit B-704

Survey Number – 103, Baner

Mumbai Bangalore Highway

Pune 411045 India

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com