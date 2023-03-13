The rise in adoption of magnetic guidance technology is likely to drive automated guided vehicle (AGV) business growth

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market was valued at US$ 4.7 Bn in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.2% between 2022 and 2031, as per market forecast presented in a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

According to TMR’s automated guided vehicle (AGV) market outlook, Asia Pacific is likely to lead the global industry during the forecast period. The region held the major share of the market in 2021. This is ascribed to access to custom-made and entry-level AGVs and rapid growth of the manufacturing & e-commerce sectors in India and China. Moreover, an increase in R&D activities in Japan and India is expected to drive industry growth in the Asia Pacific.

Request for a sample of this research report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=9368

(Use Corporate Mail Id for Quick Response)

Key Findings

Automated guided vehicles, or AGVs, utilize magnetic guidance in order to travel through predefined paths. The usage of magnetic guidance technology has increased in the past few years owing to their ability to guide through more precise locations than other available tools. As per TMR study, the magnetic guidance technology segment is likely to account for major market share during the forecast period.

Enterprises operating in the logistics and retail sectors are inclined toward automation of various material handling processes. Companies are increasing R&D activities in order to develop solutions for issues such as hazards and risks in manual materials handling. Adoption of AGVs is rising across factories owing to the ability to assist in minimizing fuel and labor costs. Furthermore, AGVs are gaining popularity, as these enable companies to maintain a balance between performance and efficiency, which in turn could lower operational costs.

The manufacturing industry is focusing on complete automation of factories. Hence, usage of different types of AGVs has increased in the industry in order to achieve efficient transport and traffic management. Thus, technological advancements in the manufacturing industry are expected to create significant opportunities in the near future, according to a TMR research report that provides insights on current and historical market trends.

Navigation technologies have witnessed significant advancements in the past few years. This has led to development and adoption of automated forklifts in warehouse management and goods & material transport at terminals and ports. These factors are anticipated to present lucrative opportunities in the market in the next few years.

Usage of AGCs is rising owing to their key role in effective automation of various assembly line processes and transportation activities. AGCs utilize various navigational techniques and offer cost-effective assembly solutions across various sectors. Analysts at TMR note that the automated guided cart (AGC) segment is expected to lead the market from 2022 to 2031.

Buy this Premium Research Report (240 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=9368<ype=S

Growth Drivers

An increase in the adoption of Industry 4.0 is likely to drive automated guided vehicle (AGV) business growth

Expansion of the e-commerce industry is anticipated to create market development opportunities in the next few years

Competition Landscape

Players are focusing on the incorporation of next-generation technologies in their products. Hence, they are likely to increase investment in R&D activities.

Companies are adopting organic and inorganic strategies in order to expand the business to newer regions

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market: Key Players

Aichi Machine Industry Co., Ltd.

Addverb Technologies Limited

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

GreyOrange

China SME Group Co., Ltd.

Egemin Automation Inc.

JBT

Gridbots

Konecranes

KOLEC (Nakanishi Metal Works Co., Ltd.)

Murata Machinery, Ltd.

KUKA AG

Shenzhen Mircolomay Technology Co., Ltd.

Oceaneering International, Inc.

Toyota Industries Corporation

System Logistics S.p.A.

Budget constraints? Contact us for special pricing:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=9368

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Segmentation

Type

Forklift Vehicle

Assembly Line Vehicle

Automatic Guided Cart (AGC)

Towing Vehicle

Unit Load Carrier

Pallet Truck

Autonomous Mobile Robot

Others

Technology

Laser Guidance

Vision Guidance

Magnetic Guidance

Inductive Guidance

Optical Tape Guidance

Others

End-use Industry

Retail/Wholesale

Food/Pharma

Transport/Logistics

Manufacturing

Automotive

Ports/Terminals

Mining & Construction

Chemical/Energy

Forestry/Wood

Others

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Latest Automotive Industry Reports: –

48-Volt Battery System Market Outlook – 2022-2031

Automotive Pneumatic Seat System Market Share Report 2023-2031

Automotive Predictive Maintenance Market from 2023 – 2031

Automotive Electric Power Steering Market from 2023 – 2031

Hypercar Market Growth Report 2023 – 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research company providing custom research and consulting services. TMR provides in-depth insights into factors governing demand in the market. It divulges opportunities across various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End-Use that will favor growth in the market over the next 9 years.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: 1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com