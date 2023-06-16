Automated Industrial Door Market Growth Boost by Wide Use of Security and Safety Measures and Advanced Technologies used across the Globe

New York, US, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Comprehensive Report by MRFR/Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Automated Industrial Door Market Research Report Information by Design Type, Region, and Industry Vertical – Forecast Till 2030”, the Automated Industrial Door market is predicted to grow substantially over the assessment timeframe from 2022 to 2030 at a healthy CAGR of around 6.30%. The reports even share predictions regarding the market’s growing revenue share, which will likely reach a market of USD 41,745 million by the end of 2030. As per the study documents, the market was worth around USD 22,400 million in 2021.

Automated Industrial Door Market Overview:

The primary aspect causing a surge in the performance of the market is the shortage of labor across several regions in the world.

Competitive Analysis

The catalog of the top leaders across the global Market for Automated Industrial Door includes players such as:

Assa Abloy AB (Sweden)

Novoferm GmbH (Germany)

Hart Door Systems (U.K)

Gilgen Door Systems AG (Switzerland)

Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd. (India)

The Agta Record Group (Switzerland)

AI-Barrack Industrial Group (Saudi Arabia)

RTJ Automation & Maintenance Limited (U.K)

Maviflex (France)

CASIT S.N.C. di CC Ramella & C. (Italy)

Among others.

Market USP Covered

Automated Industrial Door Market Drivers

The global Automated Industrial Door industry has advanced enormously in recent years. The primary aspect causing a surge in the performance of the market is the shortage of labor across several regions in the world. Furthermore, adopting automated doors in workstations needs an easy operation, which tends to boost the market’s growth over the assessment period. Moreover, the factors such as numerous economic & environmental factors, changing lifestyles among people, high disposable incomes, improved operational efficiency, and rowing automation in the field of industrial & commercial doors & gates are also likely to have a positive impact on the development of the market over the coming years.

Automated Industrial Door Market Restraints

However, some aspects may limit the market’s performance. The main aspect limiting the market’s development is the high costs linked. Furthermore, the time taken from production to installation and commercialization is also likely to restrict the development of the market.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2030 2030: USD 41,745 million CAGR during 2022-2030 6.30% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Design Type, and Industry Vertical Key Market Opportunities New product launches and R&D amongst major key players Key Market Drivers Factory and manufacturing units is the improved operational efficiency Enhanced security of the automated doors



Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 Pages) on Automated Industrial Door Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automated-industrial-door-market-5143



COVID-19 Impact

The global health hazard of COVID-19 has impacted most industry operations in the last few years. The health emergency affected the industry operations and tremendously impacted public health in nearly 225 nations. The Automated Industrial Door industry was no exception to this. The supply chain disruptions and partial or complete lockdowns around various regions worldwide led to several disruptions in market operations. However, with the rapid recovery of the global economy, the market is predicted to showcase substantial development over the review era.

Automated Industrial Door Market Segment Analysis

Among all the design types, the sectional overhead doors segment is predicted to ensure the leading position across the global market for automated industrial doors over the assessment period. Large doors are highly used for industrial purposes and can function manually or with electric motors. Furthermore, they are adopted on several hinges that roll together, coupled with the system of tracks, rapid commercialization, and industrialization in developing regions are powering the market’s growth.

Among all the industry verticals, the factories & manufacturing units segment is predicted to ensure the leading position across the global market for automated industrial doors over the assessment period, given the rapid rise in industrialization and the adoption rate of automation among manufacturing units in developed nations. Furthermore, the enhanced security of the automated doors coupled with the rising operational efficiency is also projected to positively impact the growth of the market segment over the coming years. Moreover, these are mostly selected for vehicles or machinery to ply in and out and replace traditional factories and manufacturing unit doors that are slow in operation and need more maintenance than automated doors.



Automated Industrial Door Market Regional Analysis

The Global Market for Automated Industrial Door is analyzed across five major parts: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The research documents by MRFR indicate that the Asia-pacific Region carried the top position across the global Automated Industrial Door industry in 2021. India, China, and Indonesia are the leading development contributors in the Region. Further, the China Automated Industrial Door Market held the largest market share, and India was the fastest-growing market in the Asia-pacific Region. The main aspect supporting regional market expansion is the surging economic property across the Region.

The North American Region is anticipated to hold the second position across the global Automated Industrial Door industry over the coming years. The Region has Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. as the leading development contributors. Further, the U.S. Automated Industrial Door Market held the largest market share, and Canada was the fastest-growing North American Region. The main aspect supporting regional market expansion is the escalating demand for an automated industrial doors for industrial purposes and commercial sectors.

The European Region is anticipated to secure substantial growth across the global Automated Industrial Door industry over the coming years. The Region has France, Germany, and the U.K. as the leading development contributors. Further, the German Automated Industrial Door Market held the largest market share, and the U.K. was the fastest-growing Market in Europe. The main aspect supporting regional market expansion is the growing application areas across various industry sectors.



The Automated Industrial Door industry for the Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Region is also projected to grow considerably during the review timeframe, given the rapid economic growth in these regions.

