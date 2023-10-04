Advanced technology and miniaturized semiconductor component demand is expected to drive market growth.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The automated test equipment (ATE) market is expected to reach US$ 9.02 billion by 2031 . Automated test equipment (ATE) market revenues will rise at a CAGR of 3.9% until 2031.

ATE is a useful tool for acquiring and analyzing data with the aim of testing electronics in the automotive, industrial automation, and defence and aerospace industries. Manufacturers of ATEs will be focusing on low-cost production solutions in order to maintain high-quality testing. Machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) can enhance ATE systems’ ability to recognize patterns, identify defects, and predict maintenance needs.

The ATE is charged with ensuring that end users have access to reliable electronic equipment that performs and functions as intended, while also preventing dangerous hazards. In addition to ensuring adequate performance, functionality, and safety of electronic devices currently on the market, ATE performs safety testing to ensure the safety of the people who will use these devices.

As demand increases for higher-performance designs, features, and bandwidth, the industry will continue to grow. The complexity of automation equipment designs is also increasing as manufacturers strive to improve their designs. Moreover, automated test equipment helps manufacturers meet regulatory requirements by providing accurate and quantifiable results, which can assist them in packaging integrated circuits. A number of electronic products rely on these products, including cameras, speakers, and computers.

Key Findings of the Market Report

A rise in automotive demand is expected to drive demand for automated test equipment in the future.

Wearable healthcare devices and semiconductor demand are expected to drive growth in the future.

Revenues in North America are likely to increase as the economy grows.

A significant increase in demand for ATE is projected for memory ATE in the next few years.

Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market: Growth Drivers

Smartphone penetration and growing automotive electronic components will drive the market. ATE has been able to broaden its scope of application through the advancement of miniaturization. Moreover, a great deal of technological progress combined with complex design and testing requirements is expected to fuel the growth.

Automatic test equipment demand will increase as semiconductor manufacturing processes improve to increase in demand over the next few years. Wireless network expansion is becoming more popular in developing nations. As system-on-chip (SoC) adoption increases and consumer electronics demand increases, the ATE market is expected to flourish.

Technological advancement, along with increased testing and design complexity, will also contribute to market expansion. 5G technology adoption is expected to increase globally, driving market expansion in the telecom sector. Growing government investment and research and development activities are likely to boost demand for ATE.

Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market: Regional Landscape

Automation test equipment is expected to have a major market share in North America. As low-cost consumer products become more prevalent and semiconductor industries adopt more advanced technologies, the market is expected to expand.

With key market players in Canada and the United States, demand is expected to increase in the coming years. Automobile and aerospace industries are expected to boost demand for automated test equipment.

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market for automated test equipment demand in the market. China is one of the largest players in consumer electronics and has a number of key manufacturers, which is expected to increase demand for automated test equipment. In addition to the increased government initiatives in China and India aimed at fostering innovative manufacturing techniques in the market, there will also be a significant boost to regional market statistics.

Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market: Key Players

Many businesses invest heavily in research and development, especially in the development of new products. Key players operating in the automated test equipment (ATE) market are:

National Instruments Corporation

Advantest Corporation

Cobham Limited

Chroma ATE Inc.

Roos Instruments

Teradyne Inc.

Xcerra Corporation

Virginia Panel Corporation

MAC Panel Company

SPEA S.p.A.

Marvin Test Solutions Inc.

Testamatic Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Theta Measurement & Control Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Key Developments

In September 2023, Khazanah Nasional Bhd sold a 1.92% stake in TT Vision Holdings Bhd, a Penang-based maker of automated test equipment (ATE). Shares of Malaysian Technology Development Corp Sdn Bhd were offloaded on Sept 22 for 6.8 million shares, while 3 million shares or 0.64% were sold a day earlier.

sold a 1.92% stake in TT Vision Holdings Bhd, a Penang-based maker of automated test equipment (ATE). Shares of Malaysian Technology Development Corp Sdn Bhd were offloaded on Sept 22 for 6.8 million shares, while 3 million shares or 0.64% were sold a day earlier. In September 2023, Orange Quantum Systems launched from Delft, the Netherlands, with the aim of providing quantum researchers with diagnostic tools and equipment for testing quantum chips. Funding came from the Cottonwood Technology Fund and QDNL Participations Fund.

Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market: Segmentation

By Type

Memory ATE

Non-memory ATE

Discrete ATE

By End-use Industry

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Others (Industrial, Energy & Utility, etc.)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

