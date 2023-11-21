Driveline Additive Market Set to Surge to US$ 15.2 Billion by 2033, Fueled by Versatile On- and Off-Road Applications and OEM Demands. United States dominates North American driveline additives market at 68.8% in 2033, with a projected 5.0% annual growth, hitting US$ 8.2 billion by 2033-end. Robust R&D fuels sales, leveraging automotive tech advancements.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The driveline additive market is estimated to be worth US$ 9.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to be valued at US$ 15.2 billion in 2033. Between 2023 and 2033, the market is expected to register a growth rate of 5.1%. The driveline additive market is projected to grow more than the conventional lubricant additives due to its numerous on- and off-road applications.

The increasing demand for driveline additives in off-road applications in agriculture, construction, mining, and forestry heavy machinery is likely to boost the market growth. OEM requirements for extended drain, fuel efficiency, and temperature stability will create a positive market growth environment for driveline additives during the forecast period.

Engine oil additives are gaining traction in passenger cars. Motor oil additives for passenger cars can aid in reducing emissions, extending engine life, and improving performance and fuel economy, driving the market’s growth.

Environmental consciousness and regulations promoting environmentally friendly lubricants and additives can lead to developing and adopting eco-friendly driveline additives. The growth of urban populations and industrialization in emerging markets drive the demand for transportation and industrial machinery, creating opportunities for the driveline additive market.

Key Takeaways

From 2018 to 2022, the driveline additive market demand expanded at a CAGR of 4.0%

Based on product type, the transmission fluid additives segment is expected to account for a market share of 59% during the forecast period.

Global driveline additives demand in the United Kingdom is predicted to account for a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2033.

In the United States, the market is expected to account for a CAGR of 5.0% between 2023 and 2033.

China is projected to expand by a value CAGR of 4.8% between 2023 and 2033.

By 2033, the driveline additives market in India is anticipated to record a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Countries Expected Market Values in 2033 Forecast CAGRs from 2023 to 2033 Russia US$ 7.1 billion 4.7 % India US$ 6.8 billion 4.5 % The United States US$ 8.2 billion 5.0 % China US$ 7.5 billion 4.8 % The United Kingdom US$ 7.8 billion 4.9 %





“The increasing application of driveline additives in industrial machinery and agricultural equipment is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.” – Says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape

Players have used product launches and business expansion to grow their market share, increase profitability, and stay competitive in the driveline additive market.

In recent years, prominent players have been involved in corporate tie-ups with automotive OEMs to retain their existing customers and deliver customized products. The leading players involved in the commercialization of their products to leverage immense potential in the market. Some of the recent developments in the market are discussed below.

Afton Chemical specializes in additives for fuels and lubricants, including driveline additives. They offer solutions to enhance performance, reduce friction, and improve fuel efficiency. Afton Chemical Corporation is working with OEMs to meet today’s OEM requirements for extended drain, fuel efficiency, and temperature stability.

Chevron Oronite, a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation, develops and manufactures specialty chemicals, including driveline additives, to enhance the performance and efficiency of lubricants.

Evonik is a global specialty chemical company with a focus on additives for various industries. They offer driveline additives that address friction reduction and protection of drivetrain components.

Key Companies Profiled

Lubrizol Corporation

Chevron Oronite Company, LLC

BRB International BV

Vanderbilt Chemicals, LLC

Infineum International Limited

Afton Chemical

Lubrilic Corporation

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

The Lubrizol Corporation

Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Transmission Fluid Additive

Gear Oil Additive

By Application:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Off-Highway Vehicles

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

