Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Industry is projected to witness a CAGR of 18.6% during the period 2023-2032. This growth can be attributed to the growing awareness of the importance of portion control.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market size is expected to be worth USD 5.34 billion by 2032 with the increasing adoption of smart home technologies and the growing concern for pet health and well-being, the demand for smart and automated feeding solutions for pets has witnessed substantial development.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5887

Many companies are focusing on improving the functionality and features of smart pet feeders by including voice control integration, mobile app connectivity, and AI-powered algorithms that learn the pet’s eating habits and adjust feeding schedules accordingly. These advancements will enhance the user experience and fuel industry trends over the forecast period.

The rising number of working professionals and busy individuals seeking convenient solutions for feeding their pets is also driving automatic and smart pet feeder market expansion. Automatic pet feeders offer programmable feeding schedules, portion control, and remote access features, ensuring pets receive their meals even when their owners are away.

Pet safety to emerge as a prominent application segment

Automatic and smart pet feeder industry share from the pet safety segment is set to cross USD 1 billion by 2032. With the integration of advanced technologies such as RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification) and microchips, smart pet feeders can now identify individual pets, preventing food theft and ensuring each pet receives the right nutrition. Such features will contribute to the industry expansion, as pet owners prioritize the safety and health of their companion animals.

Ease of access to multiple pet products will spur demand for physical pet stores

The automatic and smart pet feeder market from physical pet store segment will register more than 18% CAGR through 2032. These stores allow customers to interact with the products firsthand and seek expert advice from store personnel. The convenience of purchasing pet feeders along with other pet supplies in one location has appealed to many pet owners, further influencing industry dynamics.

Asia Pacific to remain a key market for automatic & smart pet feeders

Asia Pacific automatic and smart pet feeder market share will be worth over USD 900 million by 2032. The increasing disposable incomes and changing lifestyles of pet owners in countries such as China, Japan, and India have contributed to the rising demand for smart pet feeders. Moreover, the growing pet ownership rates and the inclination towards modern pet care solutions have created substantial prospects for market expansion in this region.

Request for Report Customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5887

Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market Leaders

Pawbo, Inc. (Acer Inc.), Actijoy Solution, Dogtra Co., CleverPet, Inc, FitBark Inc, Felcana, Halo Collar, Garmin International, Inc., Link My Pet, IceRobotics, Ltd., Mars Incorporated, Loc8tor Ltd., and Nedap N.V. are among the major participants operating in the industry.

Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Industry News

June 2022 – -Petlibro, a leading US-based pet supply brand, introduced a new addition to its Granary Series of pet feeders, called the 5L Camera Monitoring Automatic Pet Feeder. The feeder is equipped with a 1080p super clear camera and real-time monitoring features to help users monitor and schedule their pets’ meals.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Automatic & Smart Pet Feeder Market Industry Insights

3.1 Impact on COVID-19

3.2 Russia- Ukraine war impact

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Vendor matrix

3.5 Profit margin analysis

3.6 Technology & innovation landscape

3.7 Patent analysis

3.8 Key news and initiatives

3.8.1 Partnership/collaboration

3.8.2 Merger/Acquisition

3.8.3 Investment

3.8.4 Product launch and innovation

3.9 Regulatory landscape

3.10 Impact forces

3.10.1 Growth drivers

3.10.1.1 Increasing Pet Ownership and Humanization

3.10.1.2 Growing awareness of the importance of portion control

3.10.1.3 The rising focus on pet health and weight management

3.10.1.4 Increasing concern for food waste reduction

3.10.1.5 Growing importance of pet safety and security

3.10.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.10.2.1 Dependence on power and connectivity

3.10.2.2 Pet preferences and behavioral challenges

3.11 Growth potential analysis

3.12 Porter’s analysis

3.13 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2022

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company Market share, 2022

4.3 Competitive analysis of major Market players, 2022

4.3.1 Tuya Global, inc

4.3.2 Petsafe

4.3.3 Pawbo, Inc. (Acer Inc.)

4.3.4 DOGNESS Group

4.3.5 Litter Robot

4.3.6 SureFlap Ltd.

4.3.7 PETKIT

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix, 2022

4.5 Strategic outlook matrix, 2022



Browse Our Reports Store – GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com Read More News @ https://ibmag.com