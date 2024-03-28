UK heat shield market expected to grow 6.2% due to rising aircraft manufacturing & government safety initiatives in factories. The global heat shield market is a rapidly expanding industry driven by the growing demand for advanced thermal management solutions across various sectors.

NEWARK, Del, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global heat shield market is expected to be valued at US$ 5.0 billion in 2024. The progress of the market is projected to be sturdy over the period from 2024 to 2034, with a CAGR of 5.9%. By 2034, the market value is forecasted to hit US$ 8.9 billion.

Existing space giants in North America and Europe are developing projects at a stellar rate that requires more spacecraft use. Eastern countries like India and China are also joining the space race, leading to widespread production of spacecraft. With heat shields being an important part of spacecraft, the progressing production of space vehicles is helping the market’s purpose.

Request a Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-19125

The automobile industry’s use of heat shields is a significant contributor to the market’s progress. Car manufacturers are also looking at solutions that improve the performance of the cars, with heat shields helping in that process by keeping out hot air from entering engines and slowing them down. Aircraft are also used heat shields as a safety measure.

However, there are restraints that the market has to contend with. The raw material for heat shields faces fluctuations in supply, in light of increasing restrictions on mining. The rising popularity of electric vehicles also limits the scope of the market.

“Militaries are proving to be considerable end-users for heat shields. Fast-discharging rifles heat up and have the potential to cause damage to the user’s arm, and militaries are looking to limit this with the help of heat shields. With military spending going into overdrive, the potential of heat shields in the military sector is increasing,” Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Heat Shield Market

The heat shield market is projected to be valued at US$5.0 billion in 2024.

Metallic heat shields are the prevailing type of heat shields in the market. Sales of metallic heat shields are predicted to progress at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.

The automotive industry is the predominant end user in the market. For the forecast period, automotive application is expected to register a CAGR of 5.6%.

South Korea is one of the most promising countries for the market. For the forecast period, the CAGR for South Korea is estimated to be 7.3%.

Japan is another Asian country with a bright future for the market. The CAGR for the market in Japan is predicted to be 6.6% over the forecast period.

The market in the United Kingdom is expected to register a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period.

Request Methodology Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-19125

Competition Analysis of the Heat Shield Market:

Well-established companies have a stronghold in the market, but small and medium-scale companies have prospects too. Geographical expansion and efficiency in product development are common goals. Some of the prominent companies in the market include Morgan Advanced Materials, Dana Limited, Federal-Mogul Holding Corporation, and Autoneum.

Recent Developments in the Heat Shield Market:

In January 2024, researchers from the Guangzhou University School of Materials Science and Engineering introduced a new material for the building of heat shields, called 9PHEB.

In March 2021, the ZicroFlex SHIELD was introduced by Zicrotec.

Key Companies:

Morgan Advanced Materials

Dana Limited

Federal-Mogul Holding Corporation

Autoneum

Lydall Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Metallic

Non-metallic

By Application:

Automotive

Aircraft

Firearms

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Direct Purchase this Report now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/19125

Author

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage in Automotive Domain:

Heated Windshield Market Size: The global Heated Windshield market is expected to witness a market value of US$ 45.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 66.9 Billion by registering a CAGR of 4.0% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Automotive Seat Heater Market Share: The global automotive seat heater market size reached US$ 2,871.1 million in 2022. Over the forecast period, global automotive seat heater demand is anticipated to rise at a 6.7% CAGR. The market value is predicted to increase from US$ 3,030.0 million in 2023 to US$ 5,790.8 million in 2033.

Modular Trailer Market Demand: As of 2024, the market for modular trailer is expected to be valued at US$ 9.6 billion, By 2034, the market value of modular trailers is expected to reach US$ 16.2 billion to flourish at a CAGR of 5.4%.

Electric Vehicle Sensor Market Growth: FMI recently published a new report on the electric vehicle sensor market. As per the analysis, sale of electric vehicle sensor holds a current valuation of US$ 10,725.11 million in 2024. Going by this pattern, demand could rise and equate to a market valuation of US$ 49,392.50 million, with a CAGR of 16.5% by 2034.

EV Charging Cable Market Trends: FMI recently published a new report on EV charging cable market. As per the analysis, sales of EV charging cable hold a current valuation of US$ 2,281.63 million in 2024. Going by this pattern, demand could rise and equate to a market valuation of US$ 16,992.56 million, with a CAGR of 22.24% by 2034.

Automotive Homologation Service Market Outlook: FMI recently revised its report on the automotive homologation service market. This market is set to reach US$ 1,451.24 million in 2024. In upcoming years, continuous demand for diverse automotive homologation services among automakers is projected to push the sales at a 3.2% CAGR through 2034. By 2034-end, the market is on track to touch US$ 1,988.66 million, as per latest predictions.

Railway Rolling Stock Market Overview: The railway rolling stock market is all set to grow to US$ 6.43 billion by 2034 from US$ 3.87 billion in 2024, registering a moderate CAGR of 5.20% between 2024 and 2034.

Aircraft Refurbishing Market Development: Ongoing aircraft refurbishing market trends hold the potential for reaching a worth of US$ 8,694.18 million by 2034. According to the estimates, the market analysis indicates a 5.82% CAGR until 2034. In 2024, the aircraft refurbishing market size is valued at US$ 4,938.26 million.

Electric Vehicle Motor Market Forecast: The global electric vehicle motor market is set to strengthen its market hold globally at a promising CAGR of 21% from 2024 to 2034. The net revenue generated from the global EV motor industry is forecasted to hold a revenue of US$ 571,809.04 million by 2034 growing from US$ 84,995.77 million in 2024.

Bicycle Chain Market Opportunity: The size of the bicycle chain market is expected to be US$ 12,802.54 million by 2034 from US$ 7,763.89 million in 2024. This industry has a steady CAGR of 5.13% through to 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube