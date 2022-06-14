Breaking News
AutoMobile Technologies Partnering with PartsTech to Provide Powerful Integrated Ordering

AMT’s Repair360™ product to integrate PartsTech catalog and procurement.

PARKLAND, Fla., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, AutoMobile Technologies, Inc. (AMT), a Repairify Company, announced that they have partnered with PartsTech to offer another best-in-class automotive parts and tire cataloging and procurement experience for users of AMT’s Repair360 reconditioning management system. AMT has worked closely with PartsTech to develop an integration that gives Repair360 users complete visibility into the distribution supply chain.

“Repair360 is a complete reconditioning management system,” said Eric Meahan, AMT’s EVP of Operations. “The addition of PartsTech integration to the roster of parts suppliers available in the software is a huge win for our clients, giving them even more access and full visibility to order and track parts from their preferred vendors right within the system that manages every other part of their recon process.”

Erik St. Pierre, COO at PartsTech, added, “PartsTech is excited to be working closely with the AMT family of products. Their commitment to technology and innovation is helping AMT users boost profits and run their businesses more efficiently. With PartsTech, installers can see all of their suppliers in one easy-to-use look-up, allowing them to make faster, more informed procurement decisions.”

AMT users can get started with this new integration by navigating to www.partstech.com and creating an account.

About AutoMobile Technologies

Since 2006, AMT has been building software applications to help companies in the automotive industry replace paperwork, enforce processes, and gain instant visibility to business operations, regardless of team size and geographic distribution. Our mission is to distribute easy-to-use, affordable solutions to help dealerships, PDR and SMART Repair technicians, detailers, and reconditioning companies improve customer service, make more money, and eliminate back-office inefficiencies. AMT is a part of Repairify, Inc., a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC. For more information, visit amt.company.

About PartsTech

PartsTech, based in Cambridge, MA, is a leading provider of multi-vendor cataloging and procurement solutions for automotive parts and tires through their class-leading online platform. The PartsTech network of suppliers includes approximately 30,000 automotive part stores and over 50 tire distributors across the U.S. and Canada. PartsTech continues to innovate and offer a best-in-class experience for its customers and software partners.

Press Contact:
Jordaan DiYulio, Marketing Coordinator, PartsTech 

Email: jdiyulio@partstech.com

