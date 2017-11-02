Automodular Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2017 Results

PICKERING, Ontario, Nov. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Automodular Corporation (“Automodular”) (TSXV:AM.H) reports a net loss of $(0.4) million or $(0.03) per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 compared to a net loss of $(0.1) million or $(0.01) per share in the same period in 2016. For the nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016, Automodular reports a net loss of $(1.1) million and a net loss of $(0.8) million or $(0.08) and $(0.06) per share, respectively.

Automodular’s interim consolidated financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for the period ended September 30, 2017 will be filed on SEDAR on or about November 7, 2017.

