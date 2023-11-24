Growing Awareness of Driver Safety and Technological Advancements to Propel Automotive Active Health Monitoring Systems Market

New York, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global automotive active health monitoring systems market is expected to reach a value of USD 1. 6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2023 to 2030. The market is being driven by the increasing demand for advanced safety features in automobiles, the growing incidence of road casualties, and the rising adoption of connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs).

Automotive active health monitoring systems (AHMS) are advanced technologies that monitor the driver’s health and well-being while driving. These systems can detect signs of fatigue, distraction, and other health problems that could impair the driver’s ability to operate the vehicle safely. AHMS use a variety of sensors, cameras, and other monitoring devices to collect data about the driver’s physical and mental condition. This data is then analyzed by an onboard computer, which can provide alerts or warnings to the driver if any potential health issues are detected.

Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$ 481.3 Million Estimated Revenue 2030 US$ 1,607.4 Million Growth Rate – CAGR 18.8% Forecast Period 2023-2030 No. of Pages 256 Pages Market Segmentation By System Location, Component, Application, End Use and Region Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, The Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Bosch, Affectiva, VitalConnect, Smart Eye AB, Continental AG, Faurecia, Jabil Inc., OxStren, Tata Elxsi, Vayyar Imaging

Factors Driving the Automotive Active Health Monitoring Systems Market

Increasing Demand for Advanced Safety Features in Automobiles : Automakers are investing heavily in developing advanced safety features to meet the increasing demand from consumers for safer vehicles. Automotive active health monitoring systems are one of the key technologies that are being developed to improve driver safety. These systems can monitor the driver’s vital signs, such as heart rate, blood pressure, and respiratory rate, and provide alerts if the driver is showing signs of fatigue, distraction, or other health problems.

: Automakers are investing heavily in developing advanced safety features to meet the increasing demand from consumers for safer vehicles. Automotive active health monitoring systems are one of the key technologies that are being developed to improve driver safety. These systems can monitor the driver’s vital signs, such as heart rate, blood pressure, and respiratory rate, and provide alerts if the driver is showing signs of fatigue, distraction, or other health problems. Growing Incidence of Road Casualties : Road accidents are a major cause of death and injury worldwide. In 2021, an estimated 1.35 million people were killed in road accidents. Automotive active health monitoring systems can help to reduce the number of road accidents by preventing drivers from becoming fatigued or distracted.

: Road accidents are a major cause of death and injury worldwide. In 2021, an estimated 1.35 million people were killed in road accidents. Automotive active health monitoring systems can help to reduce the number of road accidents by preventing drivers from becoming fatigued or distracted. Rising Adoption of Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CAVs) : The adoption of CAVs is expected to accelerate in the coming years. CAVs are equipped with a variety of sensors and cameras that can be used to monitor the driver’s health and provide alerts if the driver is showing signs of fatigue or distraction.

: The adoption of CAVs is expected to accelerate in the coming years. CAVs are equipped with a variety of sensors and cameras that can be used to monitor the driver’s health and provide alerts if the driver is showing signs of fatigue or distraction. Government Regulations and Safety Standards: The promotion of advanced safety technologies and the enforcement of safety standards by governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are expected to drive demand for these monitoring systems throughout the forecast period.

Challenges and Opportunities for New Entrants in the Automotive Active Health Monitoring Systems Market

Challenges

High cost of development and implementation: Developing and implementing AHMS is a complex and expensive process. This can make it difficult for new entrants to compete with established players that have already invested heavily in the technology.

Privacy concerns: AHMS collect a significant amount of personal data about drivers, such as heart rate, blood pressure, and facial expressions. This raises privacy concerns that could make consumers hesitant to adopt AHMS.

Lack of standardization: There is no current standard for AHMS. This makes it difficult for new entrants to develop products that are compatible with vehicles from different manufacturers.

Regulatory hurdles: There are a number of regulatory hurdles that new entrants need to overcome before they can bring AHMS to market. These hurdles include obtaining approval from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the United States and the European Union (EU).

Opportunities

Growing demand for safety features: Consumers are increasingly demanding advanced safety features in their vehicles. This is creating a strong market for AHMS.

Advancements in technology: Technological advancements, such as the development of AI and machine learning, are making AHMS more affordable and accurate. This is making it easier for new entrants to develop competitive products.

Rising adoption of connected and autonomous vehicles: The adoption of connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs) is expected to accelerate in the coming years. CAVs are equipped with a variety of sensors and cameras that can be used to monitor the driver’s health and provide alerts if necessary. This is creating a new market for AHMS that are specifically designed for CAVs.

Analyst’s Perspective

The automotive active health monitoring systems market is poised for substantial growth and transformation. The automotive industry’s increasing focus on passenger safety and well-being is a key driver of this market’s rapid evolution. Recognizing the critical importance of addressing health-related concerns during travel, consumers and regulators are advocating for advancements that optimize the driving experience, prevent accidents, and enhance the physical and mental health of passengers.

Automotive manufacturers are responding to these demands by increasingly incorporating active health monitoring systems into their vehicles. The market holds significant potential for future expansion, driven by the growing interest in monitoring vital signs, fatigue levels, and emotional states of passengers during their journeys.

Supply-Side Dynamics

Several factors, including an aging population, growing demand for passenger safety and well-being, and technological advancements, contribute to the dynamic and rapid expansion of the global automotive active health monitoring systems market. Leading market players such as Bosch, Affectiva, VitalConnect, Smart Eye AB, Continental AG, Faurecia, Jabil Inc., and OxStren are at the forefront of innovation in the manufacturing sector. Countries like Germany, Japan, China, France, and the United States are significant producers of these cutting-edge systems.

Germany, known for its robust automotive sector and engineering prowess, has fostered advancements in safety systems and innovation. Japan excels in advanced technological capabilities, particularly in electronics and sensor technologies. The United States, a major player in the global automotive industry, stimulates innovation and demand for advanced safety systems, including active health monitoring systems.

Numerous companies are expanding their capabilities to meet the growing demand for active health monitoring systems in vehicles. These expansions are expected to reshape the market dynamics, leading to increased competition, reduced prices, and a surge in innovative products. As active health monitoring system technologies continue to evolve and play an increasingly vital role in safeguarding the well-being of passengers and drivers worldwide, the progression of automotive safety is closely intertwined with their development.

Automotive Active Health Monitoring Systems Market Segmentation

The global automotive active health monitoring systems (AHMS) market can be segmented by type, technology, application, and region.

1. Type

Dashboard: Dashboard-mounted AHMS are integrated into the vehicle’s dashboard and typically use cameras and sensors to monitor the driver’s facial expressions, eye movements, and head position.

Driver’s seat: Driver’s seat AHMS are embedded in the seat and typically use sensors to monitor the driver’s heart rate, blood pressure, respiratory rate, and posture.

Wearable devices: Wearable AHMS, such as smartwatches or wristbands, are worn by the driver and can monitor a variety of physiological parameters, including heart rate, blood pressure, and activity levels.

2. Technology

Sensors: Sensors are the core components of AHMS and are used to collect data about the driver’s physical and mental condition. Common types of sensors include cameras, microphones, heart rate monitors, and blood pressure sensors.

Cameras: Cameras are used to capture images of the driver’s face and eyes, which can be analyzed to detect signs of fatigue, distraction, and other health problems.

Artificial intelligence (AI): AI is increasingly being used in AHMS to improve the accuracy of fatigue and distraction detection. AI algorithms can analyze data from sensors and cameras to identify patterns and predict potential risks.

3. Application

Passenger cars: AHMS are becoming increasingly common in passenger cars, as automakers strive to improve safety. AHMS can help to reduce the risk of accidents caused by driver error, which is the leading cause of road accidents worldwide.

Commercial vehicles: AHMS are also being used in commercial vehicles, such as trucks and buses, to help reduce driver fatigue. Long-haul truck drivers are particularly susceptible to fatigue, which can increase the risk of accidents.

Construction vehicles: AHMS can be used in construction vehicles to help reduce accidents caused by operator fatigue. Construction workers often work long hours in demanding conditions, which can lead to fatigue and impaired judgment.

Agricultural vehicles: AHMS can be used in agricultural vehicles to help reduce accidents caused by operator fatigue. Agricultural workers often work long hours in remote areas, which can increase the risk of fatigue and accidents.

Regional Overview

The global AHMS market is dominated by Europe and North America. These regions have a high adoption rate of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and are at the forefront of AHMS development.

1. Europe: Europe is the largest market for AHMS, with a market share of over 40%. This is due to the strong presence of automakers in the region, as well as government regulations that promote the use of ADAS.

2. North America: North America is the second-largest market for AHMS, with a market share of over 30%. The United States is the largest market in North America, followed by Canada.

3. Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for AHMS, with a CAGR of over 20%. This is due to the rapid growth of the automotive industry in the region, as well as the increasing demand for advanced safety features.

4. Rest of the World: The rest of the world market for AHMS is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 15%. This is due to the increasing adoption of ADAS in developing countries, such as India and Brazil.

Recent Developments in the Automotive Active Health Monitoring Systems Market

The automotive active health monitoring systems (AHPMS) market is witnessing rapid advancements and innovations that are transforming the automotive industry. Here are some of the latest developments in this dynamic market:

1. Harman’s Ready Care DMS Functionality:

Samsung subsidiary and automotive feature suite developer Harman unveiled a suite of sophisticated driver-monitoring system (DMS) functionalities at CES in January 2023.

One of the key features, Ready Care, assesses cognitive distraction levels by analyzing the driver’s mental state and ocular activity.

It can provide drivers with alternative routes through congested areas based on their stress levels, enhancing safety on the road.

This innovative DMS functionality is expected to drive increased adoption of driver-monitoring systems across the automotive sector, setting higher safety standards for vehicles.

2. Hyundai Mobis’ Smart Cabin:

Hyundai Mobis, the automotive components division of Hyundai Motor Group, introduced the “Smart Cabin” in June 2022.

The Smart Cabin includes an integrated vehicle controller comprising four sensors, including a steering wheel-mounted ECG sensor, a headgear sensor monitoring brainwaves, and an HVAC sensor evaluating cabin conditions.

This healthcare tech ‘Smart Cabin’ controller analyzes vital signs such as posture, heart rate, and brainwaves to ensure safe driving.

By combining healthcare technology with mobility, Hyundai Mobis aims to capture a fledgling market and promote safer driving practices.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the global market size and growth rate for automotive active health monitoring systems?

What are the key drivers of the market?

What are the key segments of the market?

What are the key challenges and opportunities for new entrants in the market?

What is the regional outlook for the market?

Who are the key players in the market?

Conclusion

The global AHMS market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for advanced safety features, the growing incidence of road casualties, and the rising adoption of connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs). New entrants to the market will need to overcome a number of challenges, such as the high cost of development and implementation, privacy concerns, and the lack of standardization. However, the opportunities in the market are significant, and new entrants have the potential to develop innovative products that can improve driver safety and reduce the number of accidents caused by driver error.

