Automotive Air Intake Manifold Market to hit USD 50 billion by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

The automotive air intake manifold market from plastic/other composites will witness more than 6% growth during 2019-2026 owing to increasing usage of plastic based materials which significantly reduces the overall weight of automobiles, thereby improving fuel efficiency.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Automotive air intake manifold market demand is set to surpass US$ 50 billion by 2026, says growth statistics report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Automotive air intake manifolds impart significant influence on the engine output and aids in maintaining optimum performance. Although the designs of these manifolds may vary as per specific requirements, they are used to provide air or air/fuel mixture to cylinders. These minimize the engine temperatures by allowing the passage of coolant and improves automobile fuel efficiency significantly. Additionally, the product acts as a mounting medium for other parts of the engine as well.

Stringent regulations associated with CO2 emissions will drive the automotive air intake manifold market consumption

Rising concerns related to air pollution caused by automobiles has compelled many countries globally to take precautionary measures in order to curb vehicle emission levels. As a part of these measures, CO2 emission standards were introduced by the European Union. These standards include guidelines and targets for automotive manufacturers which will generate the requirement for efficient engine operation systems.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1810

Automobile manufacturers are focusing on reducing vehicle weight to improve performance and efficiency

Major automobile manufacturers are incorporating ground-breaking production practices to manufacture vehicles with reduced weight. The weight reduction significantly improves fuel efficiency along with maintaining minimum emission levels. The increasing reliance on plastic materials will transform the landscape of automotive parts & components in the upcoming years. Such trends will create a positive outlook for plastic based intake manifolds and will lead to overall automotive air intake manifold market growth.

Automotive air intake manifold market share from light commercial vehicles will cross 30 million units by 2026 owing to rising retail and e-commerce businesses globally. These vehicles are preferred by many e-commerce business platforms for timely and cost effective product delivery. Sports cars will grow at a CAGR more than 1% during the forecast time span. Plastic/other composites will grow rapidly over 6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Browse key industry insights spread across 495 pages with 407 market data tables & 26 figures & charts from the report, “Automotive Air Intake Manifold Market Size By Vehicle (Passenger Cars, Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV), Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Sportscar), By Material (Aluminum, Magnesium, Plastic/Other Composites, Iron), By Manifold (Single Plane, Dual Plane, EFI, HI-RAM, Supercharger), By Manufacturing Process (Injection Molding, Casting), By Distribution Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Switzerland, Netherlands, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Vietnam, Australia, Thailand, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa), Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2026” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/automotive-air-intake-manifold-market

HI-RAM manifolds will surpass USD 4.5 billion owing to cost efficiency and ability to operate with numerous engine systems. Supercharger air intake manifold market will exhibit a CAGR of more than 4% by 2026 due to high power requirements in vehicles.

OEMs will cross 120 million units by 2026 owing to rising importance of safety measures and quality characteristics. Cost effectiveness will reflect in the growth of aftermarket segment which is expected to grow over 6.5% CAGR by 2026.

Strategic joint ventures and collaborations form the major basis for business expansion

Companies are expanding their product portfolio & production capacity and entering into partnership agreements with other industry players for boosting their revenue. For instance, Rochling Group announced a joint venture with Starlite Co., Ltd. in order to strengthen their foothold in Asia Pacific. Rochling Group, AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Tenneco Inc., Magneti Marelli S.p.A, MIKUNI CORPORATION, Sogefi SpA and TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION are some of the key players in the automotive air intake manifold market share.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1810



Partial chapter from report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 3. Automotive Air Intake Manifold Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2016 – 2026

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Raw material suppliers

3.3.2. Manufacturers

3.3.3. Profit margin trends

3.3.4. Distribution channel analysis

3.3.4.1. B2B

3.3.4.2. B2C

3.3.4.3. End users

3.3.4.4. Aftermarket

3.3.5. Vendor matrix

3.4. Technology landscape

3.4.1. Vibration welding

3.4.2. Injection molding

3.4.3. Casting

3.5. Raw material analysis

3.5.1. Aluminum

3.5.2. Iron

3.5.3. Plastic

3.5.4. Magnesium

3.5.5. Other composites (Nylon 6, 6, Glass)

3.6. Global automotive overview

3.6.1. Production

3.6.1.1. Passenger cars

3.6.1.1.1. North America

3.6.1.1.2. Europe

3.6.1.1.3. Asia Pacific

3.6.1.1.4. Latin America

3.6.1.1.5. MEA

3.6.1.2. LCV

3.6.1.2.1. North America

3.6.1.2.2. Europe

3.6.1.2.3. Asia Pacific

3.6.1.2.4. Latin America

3.6.1.2.5. MEA

3.6.1.3. HCV

3.6.1.3.1. North America

3.6.1.3.2. Europe

3.6.1.3.3. Asia Pacific

3.6.1.3.4. Latin America

3.6.1.3.5. MEA

3.7. Automotive exhaust system overview

3.7.1. Industry landscape, 2016 – 2026

3.7.2. Industry impact forces

3.7.2.1. Growth drivers by region

3.7.2.1.1. North America

3.7.2.1.2. Europe

3.7.2.1.3. Asia Pacific

3.7.2.1.4. Latin America

3.7.2.1.5. MEA

3.7.2.2. Industry pitfall & challenges

3.7.3. Technical landscape

3.7.3.1. Introduction

3.7.3.2. Major components & their functions in an automotive exhaust system

3.7.3.2.1. Exhaust manifold

3.7.3.2.2. Catalytic converter

3.7.3.2.3. Substrate

3.7.3.2.4. Wash-coat

3.7.3.2.5. Catalyst

3.7.3.2.6. Muffler

3.7.3.2.7. Tailpipe

3.7.3.2.8. Resonators

3.7.3.2.9. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

3.8. Trade statistics

3.9. Industry best practices and key buying criteria

3.10. Regulatory landscape

3.10.1. Emission & Fuel Economy Norms

3.10.2. Introduction: Upcoming Emission & Fuel Economy Standards, 2016–2026

3.10.2.1. Europe

3.10.2.2. North America

3.10.2.2.1. U.S. Federal Standards

3.10.2.2.2. California Standards

3.10.2.3. APAC

3.10.2.3.1. China

3.10.2.3.2. Japan

3.10.2.3.3. India

3.10.2.3.4. South Korea

3.10.2.4. LATAM & MEA

3.10.2.4.1. Brazil

3.10.2.4.2. South Africa

3.11. Pricing analysis

3.11.1. Regional pricing

3.11.1.1. North America

3.11.1.2. EU

3.11.1.3. APAC

3.11.1.4. LATAM

3.11.1.5. MEA

3.11.2. Cost structure analysis, 2018

3.12. Industry impact forces

3.12.1. Growth drivers

3.12.1.1. Substantial vehicle production

3.12.1.2. Stringent regulations

3.12.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.12.2.1. Excessive overhead expenses with low product replacement

3.13. Innovation & sustainability

3.14. Growth potential analysis

3.15. Competitive landscape, 2018

3.15.1. Strategy dashboard

3.16. Porter’s analysis

3.17. PESTEL analysis

Browse Related Report:

Automotive Filters Market Size By Product (Air Filter [Intake Filters, Cabin Filters], Fuel Filters, Oil Filters) By Application (Light & Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Two Wheelers, Passenger Cars), By Product (Cabin, Intake), By End-Use (Aftermarket, OEM), Industry Outlook Report, Regional Analysis, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/automotive-filters-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: [email protected]