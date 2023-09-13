Growth in consumer demand for lightweight automobiles is predicted to boost the market value for automotive alloy wheels

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The automotive alloy wheels market was estimated to have acquired US$ 20.2 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to register an 8.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 44.2 billion.

The recovery of the global economy and an increase in consumer disposable income are the two main factors influencing the demand for alloy mag wheels for smart cars. Wheel manufacturers are concentrating on manufacturing aesthetically pleasing wheels due to an increase in customer demand.

The development of complicated forms and intricate patterns is made possible by the use of alloys. In the near future, the market is projected to see growth due to increased rivalry among automakers to provide durable and aesthetically pleasing wheels for automobiles.

Alloy wheels have evolved from being only a technical component to a fashionable accent that improves the brand of the car. The market demand for automobile alloy wheels among young consumers is expected to increase throughout the projected period, leading to growth in the sector.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 20.2 Bn Estimated Value US$ 44.2 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 8.1% Forecast Period 2022-2031 No. of Pages 260 Pages Market Segmentation Vehicle Type, Finishing Type, Rim Size, Material Type, Sales Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Alcoa Wheels, ARCONIC, BBS GmbH, BORBET GmbH, CITIC Dicastal Wheel Manufacturing Co, Enkei Corporation, Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Co., Ltd., Fuel Off-Road Wheels, Japan Wheels, Kawashima Group Co., Ltd., Kosei Aluminum Co., Ltd., MAXION Wheels, MHT Luxury Wheels, NAPREJAPAN, RAYS Co., Ltd.

Key Findings of the Market Report

In 2021, the aluminum alloys market had a 55.2% share.

Market Trends for Automotive Alloy Wheels

The 18″-21″ category is anticipated to hold 54.2% of the market share and expand at a CAGR of over 8.3% by the end of the forecast period, according to the automotive alloy wheels market forecast analysis.

SUVs as well as pickup trucks make up the majority of the top 30 selling cars globally. These cars feature bigger wheels, compared to sedans and hatchbacks. Most SUVs and pickup vehicles begin with 18″ rims and eventually upgrade to 21″.

While 17″ and 18″-inch wheels are standard on Europe’s best-selling passenger cars, 18″-21″ inch wheels are more common in the United States market.

The demand for 18″ to 21″ rim-sized wheels is rising globally. The growing premiumization trend in India is projected to provide the automotive alloy industry with considerable economic potential.

Global Market for Automotive Alloy Wheels: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the automotive alloy wheels market in different countries. These are:

The expansion of the automotive industry and the improvement in living standards, notably in countries like China, Japan, and India, are expected to cause the size of the automotive alloy wheel market in Asia Pacific to increase quickly in the near future. The profitable presence of two-wheeler manufacturers in the area is also projected to support market growth in the area.

North America is expected to have a sizeable market share over the projection period due to the rising popularity of alloy wheels there. Another factor projected to accelerate market growth throughout the forecast period is high spending on goods incomes in the United States and Canada.

The automotive alloy wheel market in Europe is predicted to grow significantly over the next few years due to the presence of renowned manufacturers in the area. In the near future, it is predicted that the Middle East and Africa’s alloy wheel market would expand moderately.

Global Automotive Alloy Wheels Market: Key Players

The global market is highly competitive, with many manufacturers owning the majority of the market. The market value of automotive alloy wheels has increased as a result of major corporations starting to implement new technology.

Leading players often employ important tactics including product portfolio growth, mergers, and acquisitions. The market projection study for automotive alloy wheels contains key trends, business prospects, top regions, etc.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global automotive alloy wheels market:

Key developments in the global automotive alloy wheels market are:

Market Player Year Key Developments Wheel Pros 2021 Wheel Pros, a well-known distributor of branded aftermarket wheels as well as distributor of high-performance tires and accessories, purchased the assets of Performance Replicas, Inc.

Global Automotive Alloy Wheels Market Segmentation

Vehicle Type Two Wheeler Passenger Vehicle Hatchback Sedan Utility Vehicle Light Commercial Vehicle Truck Bus & Coach

Finishing Type Powder Coated/Painted Lacquered Diamond Cut Spilt Wheel Chrome Wheel Anodized Others

Rim Size 12’’- 17’’ 18’’-21’’ More Than 22’’

Material Type Aluminum Alloy Titanium Alloy Magnesium Alloy

Sales Channel OEM Aftermarket

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America



