Increasing adoption of smart and connected vehicles and emission-reduction technologies are expected to drive demand for automotive catalytic converters.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global automotive catalytic converter market was worth US$ 12.34 billion in 2020. The market is predicted to expand at 7.36% CAGR between 2021 and 2031. In 2031, the global automotive catalytic converter market will reach US$ 26.94 billion .

New materials and designs are likely to be developed to enhance catalytic converter efficiency. A catalyst with a higher surface area and greater reactivity could be created by applying advanced catalyst materials like nanomaterials.

Catalytic converters may evolve in the automotive industry as electric vehicles (EVs) become more popular. Emission control technologies might still be required on plug-in hybrid vehicles or range extender models, while EVs themselves produce no tailpipe emissions.

Diesel engines typically use SCR systems to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions, but gas engines may adopt them when emissions standards get stricter. Sensors and monitoring systems could be integrated into catalytic converters for smart and connected vehicles. In addition to providing real-time data, these systems could allow better diagnosis and maintenance of catalytic converters.

Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market: Key Players

Companies are investing in new technology and developing more efficient catalytic converters to expand their footprint. Using low-cost platinum instead of high-priced palladium, companies have developed technologies that helped reduce catalytic converter costs.

Faurecia SA

Magneti Marelli S.P.A.

Eberspaecher GmbH Holding & Co. KG

Tenneco Inc.

Benteler International AG

BASF Catalysts LLC

Johnson Matthey Plc

Katcon Global

Klarius Products Ltd.

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Clean Diesel Technologies Inc.

Standard Motor Products Europe Ltd.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The platinum segment led catalytic converter sales in the automotive industry.

As long as IC engines dominate the road, the three-way oxidation-reduction catalytic converter market will continue to grow.

Government regulations to reduce pollution and carbon emissions drive the market.

In terms of global automotive catalytic converter sales, Europe is expected to hold a significant share.

Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market: Growth Drivers

Governments worldwide are imposing stricter emission standards, which are resulting in a demand for higher-quality catalytic converters. Air pollution has increased consumers’ awareness of environmental issues. As a result, the automotive industry is adopting cleaner technologies. As a crucial component of vehicles, catalytic converters are responsible for reducing harmful emissions such as carbon monoxide (CO), nitrogen oxides (NOx), and hydrocarbons.

Increasing vehicle production directly affects the demand for catalytic converters as the automotive industry grows worldwide. The rising middle class in emerging markets contributes to increased vehicle ownership and production. Catalytic converter technology continues to advance, with new materials and designs attracting OEMs and consumers seeking higher emissions standards and improved performance.

Many fuel cell vehicles use catalytic converters to reduce emissions. Emission control remains important, even as hybrid and electric vehicles gain traction. Despite having an internal combustion engine, hybrid vehicles use catalytic converters to reduce emissions.

A growing aftermarket for replacement parts, such as catalytic converters, has emerged as the global vehicle fleet ages. Vehicle inspections and stricter emission standards are driving the replacement market in various regions. Sustainable, fuel-efficient, and advanced materials are some of the trends that influence catalytic converter design and manufacture in automobile technology.



Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market for automotive catalytic converters in the market. With rising disposable incomes and passenger care sales, these products are expected to become more popular. In the coming years, China and India are expected to expand their markets for electric vehicles in order to reduce carbon footprints. Cities are experiencing increased vehicular traffic due to urbanization trends, especially in developing countries. To mitigate environmental impact, this can result in higher emissions, which increase the demand for efficient catalytic converters.

Catalytic converters for automotive use are expected to be a significant market in Europe over the next few years. The demand for fewer emissions from automobiles, accompanied by a rise in government regulations, will drive the market for catalytic converters in the future. Automobile manufacturers are being pushed to adopt advanced emission control technologies by regulations such as Euro 6 in Europe.

Key Developments

In October 2023, Edmonton, Alberta-based Regenx Tech Corp. opened its first commercial production facility in Greeneville, Tennessee. In partnership with Davis Recycling Inc., an established catalytic converter and scrap metal buyer in Johnson City, Tennessee, the facility uses clean, environmentally friendly technology to recover precious metals from diesel catalytic converters.

In December 2023, Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. announced it signed an NDA with one of the world’s biggest Small Motor Manufacturers. Through the NDA, Aether can share USMEAP field data collected over three seasons, showing a 100% reduction in NOx emissions.

Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Two-way Oxidation Catalytic Converter

Three-way Oxidation Reduction Catalytic Converter

Diesel Oxidation Catalytic Converter

By Material Type

Platinum

Palladium

Rhodium

By Vehicle Type

Two / Three Wheeler

Passenger Vehicle

Hatchback

Sedan

Utility Vehicle

Light Duty Vehicle

Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks

Bus & Coaches

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

