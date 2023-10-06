The automotive chassis system market is poised for growth with rising demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles, driving innovation.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The automotive chassis system market was estimated to have acquired US$ 59.7 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to register a 5.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2031, and by 2031; the market is likely to gain US$ 98.6 billion. As electric and autonomous vehicles gain traction, there is a burgeoning need for specialized chassis systems that accommodate electric drivetrains and autonomous sensors. This includes designing chassis components to optimize battery placement and integrating advanced sensor arrays.

The quest for lightweight materials with superior strength and durability continues. Carbon fiber composites, lightweight alloys, and 3D printing technologies present exciting opportunities to revolutionize chassis construction, enhancing performance and fuel efficiency. With a focus on sustainability, opportunities abound for developing eco-friendly chassis systems. Innovations like hydrogen-powered chassis or bio-based materials offer unique prospects for reducing the environmental impact of vehicles.

The rise of micro-mobility solutions, such as e-scooters and electric bikes, opens up a niche market for compact, lightweight, and adaptable chassis systems designed for these urban transportation modes. Integrating data analytics and predictive maintenance into chassis systems can optimize vehicle performance and reduce downtime. This shift towards data-driven chassis technology offers untapped potential for efficiency gains.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Control arms dominate the automotive chassis system market, pivotal for vehicle stability and suspension performance.

Ladder chassis remains a dominating choice in the automotive chassis system market, offering durability and versatility in various vehicle applications.

Aluminum alloy dominates the automotive chassis system market due to its lightweight properties, enhancing fuel efficiency and overall vehicle performance.

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) dominate the automotive chassis system market, driven by the rapid growth of electric mobility worldwide.

Sedans and utility vehicles dominate the automotive chassis system market, reflecting diverse consumer preferences for compact and spacious vehicle options.

Global Automotive Chassis System Market: Key Players

The competitive landscape of the automotive chassis system market is characterized by intense rivalry and constant innovation. Established giants like Bosch, Continental, and American Axle and Manufacturing dominate the sector, leveraging their extensive experience and global reach to offer comprehensive chassis solutions.

A surge of new entrants, particularly startups focusing on electric vehicle chassis, is disrupting the industry. These newcomers are infusing fresh ideas and agile manufacturing processes, intensifying competition. Collaborations between automakers and technology firms to develop autonomous and electric vehicle chassis further add to the competitive dynamics.

Adaptability and innovation are vital to maintaining a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market. The following companies are well-known participants in the global automotive chassis system market:

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

American Axle and Manufacturing

Benteler International AG

ZF Friedrichafen

KLT-Auto

ALF ENGINEERING Pvt. Ltd

Magna International Inc.

MAHLE GmbH

Tower International

Meritor INC.

Dana Limited

Detroit Diesel Corporation

Product Portfolio

Continental AG boasts a diverse product portfolio, offering cutting-edge solutions in automotive technology. From advanced driver assistance systems to innovative tire technologies and powertrain components, Continental is a global leader in shaping the future of mobility.

boasts a diverse product portfolio, offering cutting-edge solutions in automotive technology. From advanced driver assistance systems to innovative tire technologies and powertrain components, Continental is a global leader in shaping the future of mobility. Robert Bosch GmbH is a renowned technology and services provider, delivering a comprehensive product portfolio. Their offerings span automotive technology, industrial solutions, consumer goods, and more, addressing various needs across diverse industries.

is a renowned technology and services provider, delivering a comprehensive product portfolio. Their offerings span automotive technology, industrial solutions, consumer goods, and more, addressing various needs across diverse industries. American Axle and Manufacturing (AAM) specializes in driveline and drivetrain systems. Their product portfolio includes axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, and electric driveline systems, contributing to enhanced performance and efficiency in various vehicles and applications.

Market Trends for Automotive Chassis Systems

Growing adoption of lightweight materials like composites and aluminum to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.

Rising demand for electric vehicles driving chassis system innovations for battery placement and weight distribution.

Integration of chassis systems with advanced safety technologies, such as ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

Adopting modular chassis platforms for flexibility in vehicle design, reducing development costs.

Increasing emphasis on eco-friendly chassis solutions to align with stringent environmental regulations and consumer preferences.

Market for Automotive Chassis Systems: Regional Outlook

North America, led by the United States, showcases a thriving market driven by consumer demand for advanced safety features and stringent emission regulations.

In Europe, nations like Germany and the United Kingdom are at the forefront, emphasizing environmental sustainability and innovative technologies.

Asia Pacific, particularly China and Japan, is experiencing remarkable growth, buoyed by the burgeoning automotive industry and increasing adoption of electric vehicles.

Global Automotive Chassis System Market Segmentation

Component

Suspension Ball Joints

Cross Axis Joints

Tie Rods

Stabilizer Links

Control Arms

Knuckles and Hubs

Chassis Type

Backbone Chassis

Ladder Chassis

Monocoque Chassis

Modular Chassis

Others

Chassis Material

Aluminum Alloy

Mild Steel

High Speed Steel

Others (Carbon Fibre Composite, Etc.)

EV Type

BEV

PHEV

HEV

Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars Hatchback Sedan Utility Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Duty Trucks

Buses and Coaches

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

