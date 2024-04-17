Emergence of Innovative Automotive Cockpit Electronics to Revolutionize the Driving Experience

Rockville, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In today’s world, driving a car is not only about getting from one place to another but enjoying the experience as well, be it a smooth ride or the latest electronic gadgets that are available in the market. With this trend gaining pace faster than ever, the global automotive cockpit electronics market has been valued at US$ 56.13 billion for 2024 and is projected to advance at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2024 to 2034).

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9985

Companies are focusing on developing electronic systems and components for vehicle interiors to enhance the driving experience, safety, comfort, and connectivity of drivers and passengers. Automakers are also collaborating with the tech giants such as Apple, Google, and Sony to enrich the automotive electronics cockpit usage experience.

For instance, Continental collaborated with Google Cloud to create an intuitive user experience for occupants. Google’s artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and software knowledge helped the company create the ‘Smart Cockpit High Performance Computers (HPC)’, which allows the driver to interact with the dashboard by talking rather than having to type.

Related Market Projections for 2034

Automotive Human Interface System Market US$ 70 Billion Automotive Smart Display Market US$ 13 Billion

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global automotive cockpit electronics market has been analysed to expand at 5% CAGR and reach US$ 91.27 billion by 2034.

The North American market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 15.6 billion in 2024 and thereafter grow at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2024 and 2034.

Leading manufacturers of automotive cockpit electronics include Continental AG, Panasonic Corporation., Robert Bosch GmbH., Garmin, Ltd, and Samsung Electronics.

Infotainment & navigation is the top bet and accounts for a leading market share of 28.7% in 2024.

The market in China is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 15.1 billion by the end of 2034.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 91.27 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 96 Tables No. of Figures 85 Figures

“Cross-industry collaboration will be key for market in hastening their advancement in this space going forward,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Continental AG.

DENSO CORPORATION.

Visteon Corporation.

Harman International Industries Inc.

Alpine Electronics Inc.

Clarion Company Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation.

Delphi Automotive Plc

Robert Bosch GmbH.

Garmin, Ltd

Samsung Electronics

Magneti Marelli

Other Market Players

Market Growth Stratagems

Automotive cockpit electronics manufacturers are opting for a variety of strategies to improve their standing and maintain their competitiveness. For manufacturing advanced electronic cockpit devices, market players are using new AI and IoT technologies in a big way. Manufacturers are investing in Innovation and R&D to provide users with an extraordinary driving experience.

Panasonic Automotive showcased a cutting-edge eCockpit concept that offers a fully connected experience to customers worldwide. Panasonic’s SkipGen 3.0, an in-vehicle infotainment system integrated with Google’s Android Automotive OS, offers advanced and seamless connectivity and infotainment experience to users.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9985

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the automotive cockpit electronics market, presenting historical market data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights based on product (head-up displays, information displays, infotainment & navigation, instrument clusters, telemetric) and vehicle category (passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles), across key regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Automotive Human Interface System Market: The global automotive human interface system market stands at US$ 28.1 billion in 2023 and is extrapolated to reach US$ 66.5 billion by the end of 2033.

Automotive Smart Display Market: The global automotive smart display market is estimated at USD 7.5 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 12.4 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2032.

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: [email protected]

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog