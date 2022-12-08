The expansion of the automotive connectivity market is anticipated to be fueled by the increasing popularity of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the Automotive connectivity market over the forecast period.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global automotive connectivity market is projected to register at a moderate-paced CAGR of 19% over the forecast period. The automotive connectivity market is currently valued at US$ 33.42 Bn in 2023. By 2033, demand for automotive connectivity is expected to reach a high of US$ 190.29 Bn.

The demand for automotive connectivity is anticipated to rise as a result of factors like the introduction of strict safety standards, the rising popularity of high-end luxury vehicles, the advent of 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, and the increasing prevalence of integrated connectivity.

Connected Car Industry is headed by the Installation of Cybersecurity Systems

One important automotive connectivity market trend is the increasing incorporation of cybersecurity solutions into automotive safety systems. Data has emerged as an increasingly important part of the automotive sector in recent years. When driving a “connected” vehicle, the user’s smartphone is integrated with the car’s infotainment system. There is a significant chance that the user’s data, which may include personal and financial data, will be compromised. Google and Apple, two of the biggest names in tech, are working on cybersecurity software for cars to stop data theft. These apps are simple to use, keep tabs on the safety of the car, and alert the owner if an unauthorized person attempts to access the system from another device. For instance, DENSO collaborated with Dellfer on the creation of the ZeroDayGaurd 1.0 cybersecurity solution for the automotive industry.

Key Takeaways

Market analysts believe that the driver assistance subsector would grow at the highest rate during the next few years.

During the foreseen time frame, the 5G sub segment is expected to generate the most revenue. In order to improve the connectivity between vehicles and external devices, several telecommunications firms are working on the next-generation 5G networks.

The automotive connectivity market is predicted to improve as a result of a rise in demand for lightweight suspension systems and the development of innovative suspension systems.

Automotive manufacturer partnerships that showcase the benefits of connected parking are likely to accelerate its widespread adoption.

Competitive Landscape

Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Harman International Industries, Inc., DENSO Corporation, Airbiquity Inc., and Visteon Corporation are the most prominent players in the automotive connectivity market. Over the projection period, the connected features of automobiles are expected to become commonplace in emerging markets like China, India, etc., where original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have begun including such technologies in their newest models.

Recent Developments in the automotive connectivity market include:

The London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) and Geotab, the industry leader in the Internet of Things and linked transportation, announced a new agreement in May 2022 to equip LEVC’s electric TX taxi and VN5 van with cutting-edge fleet management technology.

For the purpose of creating a connected vehicle platform, Robert Bosch GmbH partnered with Mahindra & Mahindra in August 2021. This collaboration will aid in expanding and improving the logistics connectivity platform.

Ford Motor Company and Google struck a strategic collaboration agreement in February of 2021 to collaborate on the creation of new automotive connectivity service software. This collaboration will benefit Ford Motor Company’s connected car division.

Key Segments in the Automotive Connectivity Market

Technology:

3G

4G/LTE

5G

Connectivity:

Integrated

Embedded

Tethered

End-Users:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs)

Aftermarket

Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

MEA (Middle East and Africa)

Europe

