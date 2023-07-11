Automotive coolant aftermarket market growing consumer knowledge of the importance of coolant, DIY enthusiasts, competitive pricing, globalization, and market expansion

New York, US, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Comprehensive Report by MRFR/Market Research Future (MRFR), “Automotive Coolant Aftermarket Market Information by Technology, Product, Vehicle Type, and Region – Forecast till 2032″, The will be increasing from USD 1.16 Billion in 2023 to USD 1.69 Billion by 2032, at a rate of 4.19% between 2023 and 2032.

Automotive Coolant Aftermarket Market Overview

A vehicle’s engine is shielded against engine freezing and component corrosion by coolant (or antifreeze). By eliminating heat, it is essential for maintaining engine heat balance.

Only one-third of the energy generated by a heavy-duty diesel engine is used to move the car ahead. The exhaust system removes a further third as thermal energy. The engine coolant absorbs the final third of the heat energy generated. In order for the engine to run properly, a balance in the removal of engine heat is provided by the heat removed by the coolant. The oil and the engine could both degrade more quickly due to overheating.

Although water transfers heat the best, engine coolants also contain glycol to prevent freezing. Glycol marginally slows down the water’s ability to conduct heat, but in most environments and applications, freeze protection is crucial. A 50/50 mixture of ethylene glycol and water serves as the foundation fluid for nearly all engine coolants. Industrial engines may occasionally use different base fluids, such as additized water or a solution of propylene glycol and water.

Automotive Coolant Aftermarket Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the automotive coolant aftermarket market are

Valvoline Inc (US)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

Total (France)

Chevron Corporation. (US)

Royal Dutch Shell plc (UK)

OLD WORLD INDUSTRIES LLC (US)

Prestone Products Corporation (US)

Arteco (Belgium)

AMSOIL INC. (US)

Recochem Corporation. (Canada)

Motul (France)



Among others.

Automotive Coolant Aftermarket Market USP Covered:

Automotive Coolant Aftermarket Market Drivers:

It is anticipated that the effective mixture of ethylene, propylene glycol, and ethylene would increase the usage of vehicle coolants, which is expected to have an effect on the market. The sector is expanding as a result of the ability to remove contaminants from engine cooling systems. The vehicle industry’s expansion, the influx of investments, and the rise in disposable income all favor the aftermarket for automotive coolants.

Manufacturers launch cutting-edge brands and goods to provide clients with specialized coolant and lubricant solutions. Numerous international OEMs are investing in the country, either through joint ventures with reputable businesses or directly when FDI laws have been introduced, to develop their production units or to expand their sales and dealership networks across the country.

Strong demand for e-class, crossovers, SUVs, and hatchbacks is driving the passenger vehicle industry, which will probably have a good effect on the automotive coolant aftermarket. Consumers’ growing preference for private transportation and their expanding spending power are driving the market for passenger vehicles.

Automotive Coolant Aftermarket Market Opportunities

Global firms will uncover significant opportunities in the Asia Pacific region given the rising automotive production and demand in developing nations like China, India, and Japan. The market expansion in this region is also being fuelled by China and India’s growing populations and domestic productivity. The automotive industry in Asia Pacific is booming and is likely to overtake other regions shortly. According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, China’s output of automobiles increased to 2024800 units in September 2018 from 1705200 units in August.

Automotive Coolant Aftermarket Market Restraints:

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are increasing including coolant goods and services in their maintenance programs for cars. This could reduce the need in the aftermarket for third-party coolant goods and services.

The maintenance and sales of vehicles can be impacted by financial hardship and economic downturns, which may then have an impact on the demand for coolant goods and services.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2032 2030: USD 1.69 Billion CAGR during 2023-2032 4.19% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2023-2032 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Technology, Product, Vehicle Type, and Region Key Market Opportunities Increasing Maintenance and Repair Activities Key Market Dynamics Increasing Vehicle Sales Aging Vehicle Fleet



Browse In-depth Market Research Report (128 Pages) on Automotive Coolant Aftermarket Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-coolant-aftermarket-11836



Automotive Coolant Aftermarket Market COVID 19 Analysis

Global trade, industrial operations, and supply chains for automotive coolants have all been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic. The number of automotive coolants produced decreased as a result of the manufacturers being driven by the COVID-19 epidemic to either shut down the plants or operate them at suboptimal production levels. The lack of raw materials has also hampered manufacturing because of supply disruptions brought on by border and trade restrictions. A select few key market players have continued to operate their factories, nonetheless. Additional factors that have contributed to surplus stockpiles and lowered output include the weak end-use sector demand and the declining cost of raw materials.

Automotive Coolant Aftermarket Market Segmentation

By Technology

Technology-based segments of the automotive coolant aftermarket include hybrid organic acid technology (HOAT), organic additive technology (OAT), and inorganic additive technology (IAT). With 45.65% of market revenue (or $78.48 billion) coming from the inorganic additive technology (IAT) segment, the market was dominated by this group.

By Product

Ethylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol, and Glycerin are included in the Automotive Coolant Aftermarket categorization based on Product. The category for ethylene glycol brought in the highest money (55.4%). Ethylene Glycol-based coolants have a long history in the automobile sector and a sizable market share.

By Vehicle Type

Depending on the vehicle type, the Automotive Coolant Aftermarket is segmented into Passenger Cars, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, and Light Commercial Vehicles. The passenger automobile segment produced the largest revenue (60.35%). Compared to heavy and light commercial vehicles, passenger cars have a substantially bigger market share. A broader consumer base and a greater demand for coolant result from this high volume.



Automotive Coolant Aftermarket Market Regional Insights

In 2022, this market was headed by the Asia Pacific (45.80%). This is a result of the region’s rising number of automobile sales. In addition, the Indian Automotive Coolant Aftermarket was the market in the Asia-Pacific area that was expanding the fastest. China’s Car Radiator Fluid held the greatest market share.

The automotive coolant aftermarket will expand at the fastest pace in Europe. This is because there are more regional manufacturers now. Additionally, the UK Automotive Coolant aftermarket market in the European region was expanding at the fastest rate, and the German Automotive Coolant held the highest market share.

A large market share is held by North America. The number of vehicles on the road and the amount of automotive coolant are closely related. The demand for coolant products rises in tandem with rising worldwide vehicle sales, particularly in developing nations. Additionally, the greatest market share in North America was held by the U.S. Automotive Coolant, and the market for armor materials in Canada should experience the quickest growth.

