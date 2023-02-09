STRATTEC, Kiekert AG, Inteva Products LLC, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Magna International Inc., WITTE Automotive GmbH, Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG, U-Shin Ltd, Shivani Locks Private Limited, and MITSUI KINZOKU among others are some of the major players in the automotive door latch market profiled in the full version of the report.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global automotive door latch market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 4% through 2033. The market is expected to reach a value of US$ 9.3 billion by 2033, from US$ 6.0 billion in 2023.

New-age features such as smart sensors and touch-enabled locking systems are appealing to a wider consumer base.

Expansion of the automotive industry due to the rise in disposable incomes

Diverse application of automotive door latches for the manufacture of aircraft, medical equipment, as well as chemicals.

Few Factors Deterring the Market Growth:

High cost of equipment

Operational as well as functional impediments

Innovations Help Key Players Sustain Market Growth

Due to an increase in demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, there is currently a growing need for new versions. This is also supported by the present coordinated government initiatives encouraging the use of electric and hybrid vehicles. Therefore, the major payers must innovate to create unique designs.

The need for automotive components for luxury vehicles is also rising. In order for these advanced cars to function, manufacturers must create sophisticated and incredibly effective automotive latches. Consumers today are focused on increasing operation simplicity without compromising safety. Specialized automobile latches that aid in preventing car theft are also in demand. It Is one of the major uses of specialized automotive latches.

Market innovations Bolstered by Key Mergers :

Enhancement of product profile through technological innovations is the key focus of market players. To further such endeavors, the current trends point to rampant mergers and acquisitions. New-age technologies such as AI and smart sensors are being implemented through the resource pooling of key players. Agrowing trend is there of partnerships with technological giants.

Automotive Door Latch Market – Key Developments::

Magna recently launched the comfort plus door latch that aims to improve efficiency and reduce noise. The product does this effectively by converting sliding friction into rolling friction for ease. It Is one of the key uses of this product and benefits immensly.

Honeywell recently adopted the “corporate latch” strategy in which the same latch is used across different manufacturing platforms. Honeywell’s latest design is meant to help maximize reuse while reducing the tooling costs.

Latch, recently launched Latch OS, which enables the smart integration with Honeywell thermostats, Sonos speakers, and even Leviton light switches. All these can be centrally controlled using the Latch app.

August is a startup system thataims at providing smart access/ latch systems. It can also be controlled through a mobile application to prevent thefts.

Leading Key Players operating in the Automotive Door Latch Market are given below:

STRATTEC

Kiekert AG

Inteva Products LLC

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Magna International Inc.

WITTE Automotive GmbH

Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG

U-Shin Ltd

Shivani Locks Private Limited

MITSUI KINZOKU

Automotive Door Latch Market by Category

By Latch Type:

Side Door Latch

Tailgate Latch

Hood Latch

By Function:

Electronically Operated

Mechanically Operated

By Vehicle Type:

Compact Car

Mid-Size

Luxury Car

SUV

HCV

LCV

By Sales Channel:

Aftermarket

OEM

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Automotive Door Latch Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

