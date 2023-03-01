According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, The Asia-Pacific industry had a value of USD 25.08 billion in 2021.

Farmington, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Size Was Valued At USD 53.13 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 58.31 Billion In 2022 To USD 94.58 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 7.2% During The Forecast Period. The COVID-19 pandemic has been shocking and unprecedented on a worldwide scale. As a result, compared to levels prior to the pandemic, demand for automotive electronic control units is greater than anticipated in all areas. Our study shows that the global market expanded by 2.4% in 2020 compared to 2019.

Different control units that are a part of modern vehicles work together to improve performance. Several actuators that are under the control of the automotive electronic control unit regulate the I.C. engine. A system for managing automotive components is another name for this. It regulates the temperature of the coolant, the speed of the engine, and the quantity of oxygen in the exhaust. All of Mercedes-Benz’s E-class models, including the plug-in hybrid model and its freshly created central powertrain controller, were outfitted in 2017. It links the various powertrain control units and has the ability to take over the management of other components. The control device is designed to meet the requirements of electrification and linked powertrains.

Recent Developments:

January 2021 – Panasonic, a pioneer in projection generation technology, plans to integrate the latest advances in optics, volume optimization and imaging technology with A.I. On the SPYDR cockpit domain controller. It also renders near and far content for vehicle information (e.g. speed), object and pedestrian detection, and maps/route guidance to provide smoother, more engaged and informed driver assistance.

– Panasonic, a pioneer in projection generation technology, plans to integrate the latest advances in optics, volume optimization and imaging technology with A.I. On the SPYDR cockpit domain controller. It also renders near and far content for vehicle information (e.g. speed), object and pedestrian detection, and maps/route guidance to provide smoother, more engaged and informed driver assistance. March 2020 – Robert Bosch GmbH and Nikola Motor Company enter into a partnership to develop a fuel cell truck. The truck has a capacity of 40 tonnes. A key element of the advanced truck system is the Bosch Vehicle Control Unit, which provides higher computing power for advanced functions while reducing the number of independent units. The VCU supports future innovations by providing an extensible platform for complex E/E architectures essential to maintaining the advanced capabilities of Nikola trucks.

Segment Overview

Vehicle Type Insights

Due to the high number of passenger cars on the road, this market segment accounts for the largest portion of the worldwide market. The market for electric vehicles is predicted to expand by a factor of ten over the following five years. The global development of this market is also being fuelled by the increasing use of electric vehicles, the rising demand for safety features among millennials, and the growing need for future vehicles to be safer and more comfortable to drive.

Application Insights

Because more and more people want cutting-edge features that make driving easier, the ADAS segment commands the largest share of the worldwide market. Additionally, the market will expand because the few semi-autonomous vehicles that are becoming more common will need more sophisticated components and features. However, the body electronics sector of the industry is also anticipated to experience strong growth. Due to the increasing demand for amusement in automobiles, the infotainment market is also anticipated to expand significantly.

Regional Outlook:

The Asia-Pacific industry had a value of USD 25.08 billion in 2021. The area is the world’s most significant market. It is anticipated that it will maintain its lead over the coming years due to a rising demand for passenger vehicles in this area, which is brought on by people having more disposable income.

The market for automobile electronic control units in North America is anticipated to expand steadily as more safety features are integrated into regular vehicles. Because more electronic systems are being added to passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and SUVs, the market for electric vehicle ECUs in the region is expected to expand.

The research also forecasts a significant increase in Europe’s market share for automotive electronic control units. There are numerous businesses here that produce high-end vehicles. These vehicles are loaded with sophisticated technology and sensors. This is probably what will have the biggest impact on how the industry develops in this region.

Latest Trends:

The most recent craze, remapping a car’s ECU, is expanding the market.

Many manufacturers fail to optimize the performance of their vehicles. The manufacturer of a vehicle sets restrictions on the engine efficiency. Depending on how the driver drives or what the owner desires, the settings on the control units can easily be changed to make the car work smoothly, use less gas, and have more horsepower. The performance of supercharged engines can be improved. These turbocharged vehicles operate better when the turbocharger’s power is increased through remapping.

It not only does a fantastic job, but it can also assist the car in using less gas. Remapping the control units enables the gasoline flow to be better managed, improving the vehicle’s fuel efficiency. This pattern will support market expansion over the coming few years.

Driving Factors:

ECU integration is a trend that will support market expansion.

In recent years, vehicles have been built with dispersed control systems. Because there are more electronic components in the vehicle, the wiring, computer platform, and sensors have grown more complex. Each ECU has its own set of operating requirements. For instance, the majority of cars have over 125 control devices, which take up a lot of room inside the car. The combined ECU can perform multiple control unit tasks simultaneously. In integration, control units from various sectors collaborate to fulfil functional requirements across the board.

Preserving vehicle owner data to support market expansion

Vehicles with various means of connectivity online services are more prone to experience data theft. For instance, third-party vehicle systems like U-connect provide various methods of communication, navigation, and entertainment. The U-shaped connection platform is compatible with vehicles manufactured by Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler, RAM, and Fiat. These vehicles can be locked and started using a phone by the owners.

Restraining Factors:

Issues with technology and high-cost solutions ECU Reliability Is Affected

A car’s performance may suffer if the electronic control device malfunctions, which could affect the timing and fuel setting. The vehicle might experience sporadic issues as a result, such as a fire or stalling. The vehicle might use more gas, move more slowly, or have less power if the ECU malfunctions. Due to the complexity of the control units, most controls that are connected to one another have an impact on one another. Therefore, it is possible for the vehicle to operate if the control unit totally fails or is tampered with.

