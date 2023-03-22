Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation System Market Growth Boost by Stringent Emission Standards and Growing Technology Advancements

New York, US, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Systems Market Research Report: Information by Product Type, Vehicle Type, Application – Forecast till 2030”, The market for Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Systems is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the anticipated time frame.

automotive exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) systems market Overview

Over the past few years, the market for global automotive exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) systems has shown signs of prospective growth. The market is anticipated to expand at the same rate over the course of the forecast period. Due to key driving factors such a thriving automotive sector, global players expanding into emerging nations, and increasing urbanisation, the automotive exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) systems market looks potential throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, a combination of exhaust gas recirculation (EGR), selective catalytic reduction (SCR), and growing economies are the key market trends and opportunities.

The availability of substitutes, competitive pricing, and stringent government rules for certification of vehicle exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) systems are the main obstacles preventing the market from expanding, nevertheless.

Key Competitors

The key players of the global automotive exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) systems market are

Mahle GmbH

Wells Vehicle Electronics

BorgWarner Inc.

Combustion Ltd.

Delphi ANSYS Inc.

DENSO Europe BV

Eberspächer Climate Control Systems GmbH & Co. KG

Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG

ElringKlinger AG

IAV GmbH.



North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world are the four key geographic segments that make up the global automotive exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) systems market. Due to the introduction of various new technologies into the market over the past few years, the automobile sector has seen growth on a global scale. Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region, followed by North America and Europe, accounted for the largest market in 2018 for automotive exhaust gas recirculation systems. Because of rising economies like China, the Asia-Pacific area has had the strongest growth.

Also, a number of major automakers have moved their attention to this area and intend to increase their operations there. North America and Europe are anticipated to engage in fierce battle for market share and revenue throughout the forecasted year on the global market.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2030 2030: USD Significant Value CAGR during 2022-2030 8.7% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Opportunities The availability of substitute, pricing pressure, and strict government regulations Key Market Drivers Booming automotive industry

Expansion of global players into emerging nations

Growing urbanization



With rising auto demand, particularly in the US, the automotive exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) systems market in North America is anticipated to expand. In the US, there is a huge need for commercial vehicles. Auto exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system demand is driven by the rise in commercial vehicle demand.

The existence of significant automotive EGR system manufacturers, who are primarily focusing on key developments like expansion, mergers & acquisitions, product launch, and others, also contributes to the growth of the North American market. Additionally, the fact that people spend the majority of their time in cars necessitates the adoption of cutting-edge technologies like automotive exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) systems.



Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation System Market Segmentation

The market for automotive exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) systems has been divided into several regions, product types, applications, and vehicle types.

The EGR cooler, EGR valve, and EGR pipe markets have been divided based on product type. Exhaust gas recirculation coolers (EGR coolers) are among these categories, and in 2018, the EGR valve category held the largest market share, followed by EGR cooler and EGR pipes. Nevertheless, throughout the forecast period, EGR coolers are expected to experience substantial increase. Companies are implementing cooled exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) to comply with the increased emission regulations since the EGR cooler device helps internal combustion engines emit less nitrogen oxide (NOx).

The global automotive exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) systems market has been divided into three segments based on the type of vehicle: passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.

Due to the increased demand for passenger cars among a sizable population, rising disposable income per capita in emerging nations, and the expansion of global auto manufacturers into new emerging markets, the passenger vehicle category is anticipated to dominate during the projection period.

The market has been divided into two categories based on application: diesel and gasoline. Throughout the projection period, the diesel segment is anticipated to increase at the greatest CAGR. The automotive exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) systems found in light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty vehicles with diesel engines are widely employed. EGR works to lower nitrogen oxide emissions in cars with diesel engines. Also, it improves the performance and average mileage of the car.

Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation System Market Regional Analysis

The automotive exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) systems market worldwide is divided into four regions based on geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the rest of the world (RoW).



Based on product type, application, vehicle type, and geography, the global automotive exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) systems market has been divided into sub-segments. The EGR valve segment is anticipated to increase significantly in terms of product type. According to application-based segmentation, the diesel sector dominated the global market in 2018. The market for automotive exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) systems is divided into three categories based on the type of vehicle: passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.

The market is predicted to be dominated by the passenger car sector due to rising SUV and car sales in developing nations like China and India. Asia-Pacific topped the world market for automotive exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) systems in 2018, followed by North America and Europe.

