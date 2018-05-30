Automotive Finco Corp. Files Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2018

Breaking News
TORONTO, May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Automotive Finco Corp. (TSX-V:AFCC.V) (the “Company”) today announced that it has filed condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2018 reflecting the previously disclosed change in the Company’s fiscal year-end to December 31st.  The statements together with the Management Discussion and Analysis can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Automotive Finco Corp.

Automotive Finco Corp (“AFCC”) is a high growth specialty finance company focused exclusively on the auto retail sector. Through its investment in Automotive Finance LP, AFCC has exposure to a business providing long term, debt based acquisition financing to auto dealerships across the globe, with an initial focus on Canada. In addition to its interest in Automotive Finance LP, AFCC may also pursue other direct investments and financing opportunities across the auto retail sector.  For further information please refer to the Company’s website: www.autofincocorp.com.

For further information please contact:
Kuldeep Billan, Email:  [email protected]

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information and statements are frequently identified by words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar terminology, and reflect assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, expectations of future developments and other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant.  In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the following: growth of the business, and the financial and operational performance of the Company.

Forward-looking information and statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information and statements and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed thereon. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause these differences can be found in the Company’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. The Company does not undertake to update any forward looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

