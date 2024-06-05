Major automotive fleet leasing market participants include Wilmar Inc., ARI, AutoFlex AFV, Velcor Leasing Corporation, Ayvens, Wheels, Inc., Caldwell Leasing, Element Fleet Management Corp., Sixt Leasing SE, Emkay, Enterprise Holdings, Merchants Fleet, Ewald Automotive Group, and Glesby Marks

Selbyville, Delaware, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The automotive fleet leasing market valuation is predicted to cross USD 43.5 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The increasing preference for operational efficiency and cost management among businesses is fueling the market growth. Fleet leasing has grown popular among companies as it helps avoid upfront costs, improves cash flow, and offers maintenance and management services. It is also ideal for firms looking to optimize operations. Rising awareness of sustainable practices and growing application in the transportation sector will further influence the need for automotive fleet leasing market solutions.

Of late, many fleet leasing providers are offering electric and hybrid vehicles to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly transportation solutions. For instance, in January 2024, MoveEV partnered with Geotab Marketplace and Sustainability Alliance to improve EV fleet management by offering cost effective, eco-friendly, and home charging reimbursement.Advancements in telematics and fleet management technologies are also making fleet leasing more attractive by rendering real-time monitoring and analytics to help companies optimize routes, reduce fuel consumption, and improve overall fleet efficiency.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/7963

The automotive fleet leasing market from the corporate application segment is anticipated to witness lucrative expansion from 2024 to 2032, owing to the rising need for flexible and cost-effective transportation solutions. Companies are increasingly choosing fleet leasing to manage their vehicle needs without a large capital investment, allowing them to maintain cash flow and invest in other core business areas. Fleet leasing also offers predictable monthly expenses, which helps with better financial planning and budgeting.

The heavy commercial vehicle segment in the automotive fleet management market is likely to accelerate at a robust pace between 2024 and 2032, due to their substantial financial and operational benefits. Leasing heavy commercial vehicles allows companies to avoid the significant investment required to acquire these expensive assets by improving cash flow and allowing better allocation of financial resources. Fleet leasing also offers access to latest models equipped with advanced technology to improve fuel efficiency, safety and regulatory compliance.

Asia Pacific automotive fleet leasing industry is estimated to attain sustained valuation by 2032, attributed to rapid urbanization and expansion of the corporate sector in China, India, and Japan.

With urbanization on the rise, there is a growing need for efficient transportation solutions in congested cities, making fleet leasing a popular choice for companies. The demand for scalable and flexible vehicle options is also increasing, with government incentives and policies encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles. The integration of advanced telematics and fleet management systems into leased vehicles to improve operational efficiency and data-based decision-making is also stimulating the regional automotive fleet leasing market demand.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/7963

Some of the prominent automotive fleet leasing market players include Wilmar Inc., ARI, AutoFlex AFV, Velcor Leasing Corporation, Ayvens, Wheels, Inc., Caldwell Leasing, Element Fleet Management Corp., Sixt Leasing SE, Emkay, Enterprise Holdings, Merchants Fleet, Ewald Automotive Group, and Glesby Marks. These firms are working on collaborations, technological developments, acquisitions, and mergers to widen their product portfolio. To illustrate, in June 2023, Merchants Fleet launched ClearCharge, which simplifies EV charging and infrastructure solutions for fleets of any size nationwide.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definitions

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast calculations

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 3600 synopsis, 2018-2032

Chapter 3 Automotive Fleet Leasing Market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.2.1 OEMs

3.2.2 Fleet leasing companies

3.2.3 Insurance providers

3.2.4 Service providers

3.2.5 Telematics and connectivity providers

3.2.6 Technology providers

3.2.7 End-users

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Technology & innovation landscape

3.5 Patent analysis

3.6 Key news & initiatives

3.7 Regulatory landscape

3.8 Impact forces

3.8.1 Growth drivers

3.8.1.1 Growing urbanization with rising population rates

3.8.1.2 Rising demand for cost-effective transportation solutions

3.8.1.3 Increasing investments in electric fleet management firms

3.8.1.4 Rapid evolution of automotive technologies

3.8.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.8.2.1 Fluctuations in the economy impacting business investments

3.8.2.2 Higher interest rates elevating leasing costs

3.9 Growth potential analysis

3.10 Porter’s analysis

3.10.1 Supplier power

3.10.2 Buyer power

3.10.3 Threat of new entrants

3.10.4 Threat of substitutes

3.10.5 Industry rivalry

3.11 PESTEL analysis

Browse Related Reports:

Rear Loader Trucks Market Size – By Fuel (Electric, Gasoline, Diesel), By Technology (Manual, Automatic, Semi-Automatic), By Capacity (Below 10 Tons, 10-20 Tons, Above 20 Tons), By End-User Industry & Forecast, 2024 – 2032

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/rear-loader-trucks-market

Side Loader Trucks Market Size – By Technology (Manual, Automatic, Semi-automatic), By Capacity (Up to 10 Tons, 10-20 Tons, Above 20 Tons), By End-user (Waste Management, Construction, Logistics & Transportation), By Fuel & Forecast, 2024 – 2032

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/side-loader-trucks-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: [email protected]