Dublin, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Automotive Glass Market by Type, Application, Material, ICE & EV, Aftermarket, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The automotive glass market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.80% from an estimated USD 16.21 billion in 2017 to reach a market size of USD 23.59 billion by 2025.
The market is driven by advanced technologies such as smart glass, increasing glass applications & area per vehicle, and the increasing demand for laminated side glazing. High initial capital cost required to setup a new automotive glass plant and use of polycarbonate glazing as an alternative to glass in vehicles are the restraining factors for this market.
Traditionally, smart glass was used in the automobiles for windows, but extensive R&D has led to its increased usage in sidelites, backlites, and sunroofs. Daimler (Germany) has launched an all-glass panoramic roof using SPD technology on the Mercedes-Benz SLK. Mercedes-Benz also offers smart glass known as magic sky control in its sunroof. The SPD technology is expected to have a significant share of the automotive smart glass market due to its capability of optimizing the cabin temperature, providing consumers privacy at the push of a button, and improving fuel efficiency of the vehicle
Smart glasses have a property of auto dimming during high intensity external light, which helps in maintaining ambient cabin temperature and reducing load on air conditioning system, which in turn results in increased fuel efficiency. This tremendously reduces the cooling and lighting cost of the vehicle. The use of smart glass is the most in sunroof application; however, with advancements in technology, smart glass is projected to have applications in sidelite, windshield, and backlite.
Asia Oceania is estimated to be the largest automotive glass market and is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the improving socio-economic conditions in emerging economies such as China and India. The growth in population in these countries has resulted in an increased vehicle production and vehicle parc. This has resulted in increased demand for automotive glass. The consumer preference for SUV in India and China is also driving the automotive glass market as the volume of glass required in SUV is significantly more than that in sedans and other passenger cars.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
2.2 Secondary Data
2.2.1 Key Secondary Sources
2.3 Primary Data
2.3.1 Sampling Techniques & Data Collection Methods
2.3.2 Primary Participants
2.4 Factor Analysis
2.4.1 Introduction
2.4.2 Demand-Side Analysis
2.4.2.1 Increasing Vehicle PARC and Sales Driving the Demand for Automotive Glass Aftermarket
2.4.2.2 Increasing Production of SUVs and Luxury Passenger Cars Driving the Automotive Glass OE Market
2.4.2.3 Growing Demand for Advanced Materials for Automotive Glass Manufacturing
2.4.3 Supply-Side Analysis
2.4.3.1 Technological Advancements
2.4.3.2 Increasing Demand for IR-PVB Glass Material
2.5 Market Size Estimation
2.6 Data Triangulation
2.7 Assumptions
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Automotive Glass Market
4.2 Automotive Glass Market, By Region
4.3 Automotive Glass Market, By Application
4.4 Automotive Glass Market, By Material Type
4.5 Automotive Glass OE Market, By Vehicle Type
4.6 Automotive Smart Glass Market, By Technology
4.7 Automotive Smart Glass Market, By Application
4.8 Automotive Device Embedded Glass Market, By Application
4.9 Automotive Glass Market, By Electric Vehicle Type
4.10 Automotive Glass Aftermarket, By Vehicle Type
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Applications of Glass & Penetration of Smart Glass are Driving the Global Automotive Glass Market
5.2.1.2 OE Fitted Laminated Side Glazing to Fuel the Market for Laminated Glazing
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Initial Capital Cost Required for Setting Up Automotive Glass Plant Restricts Geographic Expansion
5.2.2.2 Polycarbonate Glazing as an Alternative to Glass
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Smart Glass: Lightweight & Energy Efficient
5.2.3.2 Device Embedded Glass
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Low Cost of Glass in Independent Aftermarket (IAM)
5.2.4.2 Optimum Thickness and Strength
5.2.5 Macro-Indicator Analysis
5.2.5.1 Introduction
5.2.5.2 Premium Vehicle Sales as A Percentage of Total Sales
5.2.5.3 GDP (USD Billion)
5.2.5.4 GNI Per Capita, Atlas Method (USD)
5.2.5.5 GDP Per Capita PPP (USD)
5.2.6 Macro Indicators Influencing the Acoustic Materials Market for Top 3 Countries
5.2.6.1 China
5.2.6.2 US
5.2.6.3 Japan
6 Automotive Glass Market, By Glass Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Laminated Glass
6.3 Tempered Glass
6.4 Other Glass
7 Automotive Glass Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Windshield
7.3 Sidelite
7.4 Backlite
7.5 Rear Quarter Glass
7.6 Sideview Mirror
7.7 Rearview Mirror
8 Automotive Glass Market, By Vehicle Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Passenger Car
8.3 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
8.4 Truck
8.5 Bus
9 Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Glass Market, By Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
9.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
9.4 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
9.5 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)
10 Automotive Glass Market, By Material Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 IR PVB
10.3 Metal Coated Glass
10.4 Tinted Glass
10.5 Others
11 Automotive Smart Glass Market, By Technology
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Active Smart Glass
11.1.1.1 Suspended Particle Device (SPD) Glass
11.1.1.2 Electrochromic (EC) Glass
11.1.1.3 Liquid Crystal (LC)/Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC) Glass
11.1.2 Passive Glass
11.1.2.1 Photochromic Glass
11.1.2.2 Thermochromic Glass
12 Automotive Smart Glass Market, By Application
12.1 Introduction:
12.2 Dimmable Mirror
12.3 Windshield
12.4 Sunroof
12.5 Sidelite/Backlite
13 Device Embedded Glass Market, By Application
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Device Embedded Rearview Mirror
13.3 Device Embedded Windshield
14 Automotive Glass Aftermarket, By Vehicle Type
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Passenger Car
14.3 Commercial Vehicle
15 Automotive Glass Market, By Region
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Asia Oceania
15.2.1 China
15.2.2 India
15.2.3 Japan
15.2.4 South Korea
15.2.5 Asia Oceania: Other Countries
15.3 Europe
15.3.1 France
15.3.2 Germany
15.3.3 Italy
15.3.4 Spain
15.3.5 Turkey
15.3.6 UK
15.3.7 Europe: Other Countries
15.4 North America
15.4.1 Canada
15.4.2 Mexico
15.4.3 US
15.5 Rest of the World (RoW)
15.5.1 Brazil
15.5.2 Russia
15.5.3 RoW: Other Countries
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Market Share Analysis
16.3 Competitive Scenario
16.4 New Product Developments
16.4.1 Expansions
16.4.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
16.4.3 Partnerships/Agreements/Supply Contracts/ Collaborations/Joint Ventures
17 Company Profile
17.1 Saint-Gobain
17.2 Asahi Glass
17.3 Fuyao Glass
17.4 Samvardhana Motherson
17.5 Webasto
17.6 NSG
17.7 Gentex
17.8 Magna
17.9 Xinyi Glass
17.10 Corning
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n79dh8/automotive_glass?w=12
