Asia Pacific region witnessing substantial growth in the Automotive Glass Market, with a market share of 33.5%, driven by the increasing vehicle production in countries like China and India.

New York, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Market.us, The global automotive glass market was worth US$ 17 billion in 2022 and the market size is projected to surpass around US$ 43.8 billion by 2032, and it is poised to reach a CAGR of 10.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Automotive glass is a type of laminated or tempered glass used in the manufacture of vehicle windscreens and windows. To withstand extreme heat and impact without shattering, laminated glass is made from two sheets of glass with a layer of PB (polyvinyl butyral) between them. Tempered glass, on the other hand, is a single-ply product that breaks into small pieces after being broken. This increases safety for passengers. Automotive glass is also water-resistant, has superior aerodynamic features, and protects against UV radiation, rain, fog, and sun.

Key Takeaway:

By product type, the Tempered glass segment dominated the market in 2022.

the market in 2022. By application, the windshield segment is anticipated record the highest growth in 2022.

is anticipated record the in 2022. By technology, with a market share of about 83% , electrochromic glass led the market in 2022

, led the market in 2022 By vehicle type, the passenger car segment to hold the largest automotive glass market share in 2022

to hold the in 2022 By distribution channel, the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) market will experience a rapid expansion.

will experience a rapid expansion. Asia Pacific held a revenue share of approximately 33.5% in 2022

held a revenue share of approximately in 2022 The Europe market is anticipated to record significant growth during the forecast period.

One of the reasons for market growth is the rapid expansion of the automobile industry worldwide. The market’s expansion is significantly aided by consumers’ growing preference for luxury and premium automobiles with advanced utility and safety features like glass sunroofs.

Factors affecting the growth of the Automotive Glass Market

Several factors can affect the growth of the automotive glass market. Some of these factors include:

Rapid technological advancements: Market expansion is being aided by technological advancement.

Market expansion is being aided by technological advancement. Safety Concerns: Increased adoption of the sunroof and growing focus on safety to drive market growth.

Increased adoption of the sunroof and growing focus on safety to drive market growth. Rising applications: Increasing applications of glass in automobiles and environmental benefits to boost the market.

Increasing applications of glass in automobiles and environmental benefits to boost the market. Integration with smart systems: The development of smart automotive glass and its integration with in-vehicle entertainment systems are two additional technological innovations that are boosting market expansion.

Top Trends in Automotive Glass Market

Investments in the technological advancement of automotive glass have increased as a result of the focus on enhancing the use of sunroofs in mainstream automobiles and the utilization of features like head-up displays to enhance driver alertness. Market trends are being driven by the establishment of standards for rollover roof crush and windshield retention.

Market Growth

The expansion of the global automotive glass market is significantly aided by consumer preference and increased spending power for luxury cars and premium automobiles with advanced utility and safety features like sunroofs.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is dominating region in this market. Developing countries such as China and India are the key drivers of this market’s growth. Increasing vehicle production has been a result of improving economic conditions and high population growth. This has resulted in increased demand and consumer preference for SUVs. The market growth is likely to be driven by the higher glass volume in India and China.

Europe has the second-largest market share and is predicted to experience significant growth during the forecast period. The market’s expansion in this region is being fueled by strict safety regulations for automobiles, the presence of leading innovators like Saint-Gobain Sekurit, and an increasing number of electric vehicles.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include Dura Automotive Systems, Saint-Gobain S.A., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Guardian Industries Corporation, AGC Ltd., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Central Glass Co. Ltd., Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd., Corning Incorporated, Taiwan Glass Ind Corp., and other key players. The development of smart automotive glass and its integration with in-vehicle entertainment systems are two additional technological innovations that are boosting market expansion.

Recent Development of the Automotive Glass Market

In July 2022, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. expanded its building products with technology transfer from Kaycan Ltd. (Canada) through Kaycan Ltd’s acquisition. The acquisition is also expected to improve Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.’s market presence in North America.

January 2022, AGC Inc. improved its Infoverre Paper-like Screen Series, ultra-thin glass signage that applies AGC’s glass processing technology to OLEDs. The signage finds its application in buses, trains, and commercial vehicles.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 17 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 43.8 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 10.2% Asia Pacific Revenue Share 33.5% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The development of smart automotive glass and its integration with in-vehicle entertainment systems are two additional technological innovations that are boosting market expansion. The vehicle’s temperature, voltage, and light intensity can all be altered by the smart glass, enhancing overall driving efficiency, passenger comfort, and safety. The glass is used for panoramic experiences, advertising, and entertainment as a digital interactive surface. The growing purchasing power of consumers, the rapid urbanization of emerging nations, and the widespread use of electric and hybrid vehicles all contribute to the growth of the market.

Market Restraints

Laminate glass is more expensive than tempered glass, and the technology isn’t widely used in developing countries because of its higher cost. The production of thin laminated glass for side windows and research and development both necessitate high capital expenditures. The market’s expansion is anticipated to be slowed by this investment and an emphasis on lowering production costs and consumer costs.

Market Opportunities

Automotive smart glass, like thermos chromic glass, is used to control how much light enters the vehicle. It reduces cabin heat buildup, thereby reducing air conditioning demand, which in turn reduces carbon emissions and boosts fuel economy. Passengers can adjust the transparency of the glass to suit their needs with electrochromic glass.

Report Segmentation of the Automotive Glass Market

Glass Type Insight

Based on type, this market is segmented into laminated glass and tempered glass. Over the forecast period, the market is expected to be dominated by laminated glass. Mercedes and BMW, two European OEMs, include standard side windows in their most popular models. This market is expected to expand due to the fact that laminated side glazing improves occupant safety in the event of a vehicle rollover.

Application Insight

By application, the market is segmented into windshield, side & rearview mirror, backlight, and sunroof. The windscreen plays a key role in a vehicle’s structure, thus, both glass and automotive makers are working to improve the windscreen’s characteristics and aesthetics. The sunroof gives you more control over how much natural light comes into the car. This market is likely to expand as a result of rising investment by new market entrants and rising demand for energy-efficient products. Technology advancements like embedded sensors and smart materials, augmented displays, self-cleaning glass, and so on are expected to significantly expand the windshield market.

Technological Insight

By technology, the electrochromic glass sector held a sizable share of more than 83% in 2022. This is largely because of the product’s advantages, such as its low driving voltage, high UV and IV ray blockage ratio, and ease of integration with large glass panels. In addition, electrochromic glass can be colored, tinted, or made opaque to change how heat and light are transmitted depending on the situation.

Market Segmentation

Based on Glass Type

Tempered

Laminated

Based on Application

Windshield

Backlight

Side & Rear View Mirror

Sunroof

Based on Technology

Active Smart Glass

Suspended Particle Glass

Electrochromic Glass

Liquid Crystal Glass

Passive Glass

Thermochromic

Photochromic

Based on Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial

Heavy Commercial

By Geography

North America

The US

Canada

Mexico

Western Europe

Germany

France

The UK

Spain

Italy

Portugal

Ireland

Austria

Switzerland

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

The Czech Republic

Greece

Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia & New Zealand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Colombia

Chile

Argentina

Costa Rica

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Algeria

Egypt

Israel

Kuwait

Nigeria

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Rest of MEA

Market Key Players:

Dura Automotive Systems

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Guardian Industries Corporation

AGC Ltd.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Central Glass Co. Ltd.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.

Corning Incorporated

Taiwan Glass Ind Corp

Other Key Players

