Automotive Headliners Market to cross USD 19 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Europe automotive headliners market is poised to register 4% CAGR over 2020-2026 as the regional automotive manufacturers are emphasizing on the methods for the overall weight reduction in vehicles to enhance fuel efficiency.

Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on automotive headliners market which estimates the global market valuation for automotive headliners will cross US$ 19 billion by 2026. Shifting trend towards interior styling and convenience features along with rising demand for premium vehicles and focus on carbon footprint & weight reduction will propel product usage.

Increasing global demand for passenger and luxury vehicles will propel product usage in the near future. Economic development and increasing disposable income of the middle-class population in developed & developing economies will primarily drive demand for passenger vehicles. Rising demand for luxury cars across the globe will propel automotive headliners market growth. North America, Europe, and the Middle East have higher per capita income spending on luxury vehicles.

The rapid development in the luxury car market reflects a wealthy class and its popularity among the younger generation who prefer such automobiles or supercars. Increased spending by consumers to distinguish and individualize vehicles will further boost demand for automotive headliners to enhance the aesthetics of vehicles. Major automakers are now focusing on developing electric supercars, which will proper product consumption in the near future.

The fabrics material segment will account for over 20% share in automotive headliners market in 2026 owing to its aesthetic appeal and lightness. HCVs are witnessing significant growth in headliner consumption. Improving operational capabilities and the number of amenities for HCVs will propel demand for headliners. Increasing demand for lorries with integrated driver cabins to improve comfort level has significantly increased the consumption of advanced headliners. OEM will be the preferred distribution channel owing to rising demand for luxury and passenger automobiles.

Europe automotive headliners market size will witness over 4% CAGR through 2026 as the regional automotive manufacturers are emphasizing on the methods for the overall weight reduction in vehicles to enhance fuel efficiency. European regulatory bodies including regional and federal have mutually established several regulations and standards to reduce vehicle emission. Major product manufacturers in the region are focusing on new material development for headliners to reduce vehicular weight.

The presence of major automakers coupled with a well-established automotive industry in the region will also positively influence the regional product consumption. The region is home to many automakers with manufacturing facilities in Germany, Spain, Italy, the UK, and Poland. Advanced technology, a workforce with technical expertise, and high-lass engineering are some of the factors prospering the share of Europe in the global automotive industry.

Some major findings of automotive headliners market report include:

Plastics will dominate the material segment due to its easy availability, excellent performance, and lightness.

Passenger cars will account for over 65% market share.

OEMs will be the preferred distribution channel.

Asia Pacific will be the most lucrative region.

New product development, acquisitions, and production capacity expansion are the key strategies adopted by key product manufacturers to strengthen their foothold.

Prominent automotive headliners market participants include, International Automotive Components (IAC) Group SA; Grupo Antolin-Irausa, S.A.; SA Automotive; Johns Manville; UGN, Inc.; Kasai North America, Inc.; Acme Auto Headlining Co., Toyota Boshoku Corporation; Howa Co., Ltd.; Motus Integrated Technologies; Inteva Products, LLC.; Hayashi Telempu Corporation; etc.

