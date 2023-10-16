Human-machine interface (HMI) workflow breakthroughs are modernizing automobiles. Automotive makers are embracing HMI expertise to improve driver convenience and security, paving the path for new in-vehicle engagements.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc- The global automotive HMI market is expected to expand at a CAGR of about 6% between 2021 and 2031. The market is poised to reach US$ 26 billion by 2031.

The automotive HMI market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by advancements in technology and the increasing demand for connected and autonomous vehicles. HMI systems serve as the bridge between humans and vehicles, enabling intuitive interaction and control.

The market has been fueled by the integration of advanced features such as voice recognition, gesture control, and touch-sensitive displays, enhancing user experience and ensuring driver safety.

Rapid developments in artificial intelligence and augmented reality have revolutionized automotive HMIs, enabling personalized and adaptive interfaces tailored to individual preferences. Manufacturers are focusing on creating user-friendly interfaces that reduce distractions, ensuring safer driving experiences.

The growing trend of electric vehicles (EVs) and the emphasis on sustainable transportation further boost the demand for innovative HMIs in the automotive sector. The market is highly competitive, with key players investing in research and development to introduce cutting-edge solutions. As automotive technology continues to evolve, the HMI market is expected to expand, fostering a new era of intuitive and seamless interactions between humans and vehicles.

Competitive Landscape

The automotive HMI market is intensely competitive, featuring prominent players like Yazaki Corporation, Visteon Corporation, Valeo SA, Tata ELXSI, Socionext Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Nuance Communications Inc., Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd., Harman International, Denso Corporation, Continental AG, and Clarion. These companies leverage extensive R&D, technological innovation, and strategic collaborations to maintain market dominance.

Competition revolves around developing intuitive interfaces, enhancing user experience, ensuring safety, and integrating cutting-edge technologies, creating a dynamic and fast-paced landscape in the automotive HMI market.

Mercedes-Benz U.S.A. announced in June 2023 the incorporation of its Chat GPT function with its AI software in the United States. This function, according to the business, will be offered in select luxury vehicles.

VEMI Labs revealed a custom-built multi-person self-driving car simulator at the University of Maine in April 2023. This technology provides a one-of-a-kind platform for human studies in the automobile sector. It intends to substitute the existing human-controlled taxi and shared transportation systems.

Key Takeaways from the Automotive HMI Market Study

The market value was estimated to be more than US$ 16.3 billion in 2020.

The infotainment systems segment accounted for 35% of the global Automotive HMI (HMI) market in 2020.

The market in North America is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% until 2031.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% until 2031.

Asia Pacific accounted for the highest share of 42% of the global Automotive HMI market in 2020.

Global Automotive HMI Market- Key Drivers and Trends

The rise of connected and autonomous vehicles has led to a demand for sophisticated HMIs. Advanced interfaces are crucial for enabling seamless communication between the vehicle and passengers, ensuring smooth autonomous driving experiences and vehicle connectivity.

Gesture and voice-controlled interfaces are gaining prominence. With the advancement in natural language processing and gesture recognition technologies, automotive HMIs are becoming more intuitive. HMIs are allowing drivers and passengers to interact with the vehicle using gestures and voice commands, enhancing safety and convenience.

AR technology and HUDs are being integrated into automotive HMIs, providing real-time information directly within the driver’s line of sight. AR-enhanced navigation, safety alerts, and contextual information enhance situational awareness, contributing to safer driving experiences.

Personalized HMIs tailored to individual driver preferences are in high demand. Adaptive interfaces analyze driver behavior and preferences to adjust settings, providing a customized driving experience. This trend enhances user satisfaction and comfort.

Regional Landscape of the Automotive HMI Market

North America, especially the United States, is a significant market for automotive HMIs. The region is characterized by a high adoption rate of advanced technologies in vehicles.

Factors such as the presence of major automobile manufacturers, technological innovation, and strong consumer demand for connected vehicles contribute to the growth of the HMI market in this region.

European countries, including Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, are prominent players in the automotive industry. Stringent regulations related to vehicle safety and emissions have encouraged the integration of advanced HMIs for compliance. The demand for luxury cars equipped with high-end HMIs further drives the market in this region.

The Asia-Pacific region, particularly countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India, is witnessing rapid growth in the automotive HMI market. Factors such as a booming automotive industry, increasing disposable income, and a rising middle class contribute to the demand for vehicles with advanced HMIs. The focus on electric vehicles and smart technologies further accelerates market growth in this region.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type

Infotainment System

Window/Door Control

Instrument Cluster

Head-up Display

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls

Interface

Voice Command

Face Detection

Gesture Recognition

Mechanical

Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Hatchback

Sedan

SUV

Commercial Vehicle

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

