The India Automotive HVAC Market Size Was Valued At US$ 820.8 Million in 2021, and Is Projected To Reach US$ 2 Billion By 2032

Rockville, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per a new report published by Fact MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, that the automotive HVAC market had a valuation of US$ 43.3 Billion in 2022, and it is anticipated to hit a value of US$ 68.2 Billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2022-2032).

The automotive goods and supply chain market were severely impacted by the pandemic. Travel restrictions and lockdowns resulted in a slowdown in the demand and sales of passenger vehicles, which directly affected the HVAC market. However, after the pandemic; industry operations, and workforce for infotainment manufacturing companies have regained pace. Earlier, the use of automotive HVAC systems was considered a luxury and a special feature, and not all automobiles were fitted with HVAC. Now it is an inbuilt feature in every automobile owing to the basic automotive safety and comfort standards accepted globally.

Download Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2484



Report Attributes Details Historical Data 2023 – 2032 Value Projection (2032) US$ 68.2 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 4.6 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 101 Tables No. of Figures 79 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By technology, the automotive technology segment was highest revenue generator in 2022, accounting for US$ 24.6 Billion

The APEJ market to hold more than 30% market share by the end of 2032

Increasing population, urbanization and rise in disposable income are going to propel the sales of automotive HVAC systems.

North America and Europe accounted for approximately 40% of global Automotive HVAC market share in 2021.

The compressor segment accounted for the highest market share of 37.5% in 2021.

Passenger car HVAC accounted for approximately three-quarters of the overall revenue in 2022

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2484

Market Competition

Vendors and contractors in the automotive HVAC market are focusing on launching new products with advanced features to gain a competitive edge in the market, also the vendors are highly focused on strategies of mergers and collaborations.

In 2015, Mahle Group acquired Delphi Automotive’s thermal business to expand its market penetration and product offering. Delphi Automotive was recognized as top five industry players and this acquisition has poised to give a competitive edge to Mahle Group over other competitors

Airedale by Modine, the critical cooling specialists, has launched its Cooling System Optimizer solution – an advance controls package that delivers superior performance across entire chilled water-cooling systems in large data centers, in response to industry demand for sustainable, stable and safe cooling as facilities move towards multifaceted variable flow primary-only chilled water systems.

Major Automotive HVAC Suppliers

Sensata Technologies

The Keihin Corporation

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Sanden Corporation

Valeo

Denso Corporation

Hanon Systems

MAHLE GmbH

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Japan Climate Systems Corporation

Get Full Access of Complete Report:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2484

Key Segments Profiled in the Automotive HVAC Market :

By Type : Passenger Cars Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

By Technology : Manual Automatic

By Component : Evaporator Compressor Condenser Receiver/Drier Expansion Device

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Japan Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) Middle East & Africa (MEA)



More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the automotive HVAC market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study indulges essential insights on the market on the basis of vehicle type (passenger cars, light commercial vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle), technology (manual and automatic), and component (evaporator, condenser, receiver/drier and expansion device) across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, APEJ, Japan and Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Automotive HVAC Ducts Market: According to latest research by Fact.MR, automotive HVAC Ducts market is set to a sound growth during 2021-2031. The sales is expected to grow between CAGR of 3% to 6% by value during 2021-2031

Automotive Cabin Insulation Market: Growing urbanization & industrial activities coupled with up gradation of living lifestyle and an increase in demand for luxury and comfort vehicles in many countries, is further augmenting the sales of automotive cabin insulation.

Automotive Knee Airbags Market: According to a study by Fact.MR, the global automotive knee airbags market is expected to experience steady growth. The market is projected to reach US$ 182.5 million revenue by the end of 2022.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.