Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market – Global Forecast to 2025

The "Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market by Component, Pump Type (Fixed Displacement and Variable Displacement), Vehicle Type (Buses, Construction Equipment, and Agricultural Tractors), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive hydrostatic fan drive system market is estimated to be USD 144.8 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 229.6 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.80% from 2018 to 2025.

The market growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for independent, silent, and fuel-efficient engine cooling system. However, the increasing demand for electric vehicles can restrain the growth of engine cooling components such as radiators, oil coolers, and hydraulic motor & pumps.

The automotive hydrostatic fan drive system market for hydraulic pump is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Most of the automotive OEMs are incorporating advanced technologies such as variable displacement pump- hydrostatic fan drive system. Additionally, the shift from a fixed displacement pump to variable displacement pump, which is the costliest and most important component of a hydrostatic fan drive system, is positively impacting the automotive hydrostatic fan drive system market.

The construction equipment segment is estimated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. The increasing stringency of emission norms and regulations for off-highway vehicles has accentuated the need for an effective cooling system that maintains the desired engine temperature to ensure complete combustion of fuel. The construction equipment vehicles work in a stationary position at high engine RPM. Additionally, the growing infrastructural developments in developing nations is fueling the growth of automotive hydrostatic fan drive system market for construction equipment segment.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market for automotive hydrostatic fan drive system during the forecast period. The region is home to technologically advanced markets for automotive such as South Korea and Japan along with developing countries such as China and India. The growing demand for construction equipment and agricultural tractors due to infrastructural and agricultural developments is propelling the growth of automotive hydrostatic fan drive system market in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market

4.2 Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market, By Region

4.3 Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market, By Country

4.4 Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market, By Pump Type

4.5 Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market, By Vehicle Type

4.6 Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market, By Component

5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Growing Demand for Compact, Silent, and Independent Engine Cooling System

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Increasing Demand for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Decreasing the Need for Engine Cooling System

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Increased Demand for Fuel-Efficient and Energy Saving Technologies

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Stringent Emission Norms Pose A Challenge for Off-Highway Vehicles

6 Technological Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Advancements of Hydrostatic Fan Drive System

6.3 Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market: Segmentation

6.3.1 Fixed Displacement Pump

6.3.2 Variable Displacement Pump

7 Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hydraulic Pump

7.3 Hydraulic Motor

7.4 ECU

7.5 Oil Cooler

7.6 Hydraulic Valves & Sensors

8 Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market, By Pump Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Fixed Displacement Pump

8.3 Variable Displacement Pump

9 Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market, By Vehicle Type & Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking

10.3 Competitive Situation & Trends

10.3.1 New Product Development

10.3.2 Expansion

10.3.3 Partnership/Supply Contract/Collaboration/ Joint Venture/Agreement/Merger & Acquisition

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Eaton

11.2 Parker Hannifin

11.3 Jtekt

11.4 Bosch

11.5 Danfoss

11.6 Concentric

11.7 Bucher Hydraulics

11.8 Hawe Hydraulik

11.9 Walvoil

11.10 Bondioli & Pavesi

11.11 Casappa

11.12 Enovation Controls

11.13 Hydac International

11.14 Hydrosila Group

11.15 Axiomatic Technologies

11.16 Avid Impex

11.17 Quality Hydraulics & Pneumatics

11.18 Hydraforce Hydraulics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rp75g9/automotive?w=12

