Automotive Ignition System Manufacturers to Invest Significantly in Unique Electronic Systems to Offer High Fuel Efficiency

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fact.MR’s research study on the automotive ignition system market reveals significant trends and prospects in terms of component, type, vehicle type, and region during the forecast period (2022-2027). The research focuses on providing distinct market insights to aid renowned firms in creating coherent strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global automotive ignition system market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 9.4 Billion in 2022. Sales in the market are projected to surpass US$ 13.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting impressive growth at 7.8% CAGR over the next five years.

The automotive ignition systems market is likely to witness steady growth as a result of rising demand from government agencies and automotive owners for high efficiency and pollution reduction. Moreover, ongoing product improvements that are aimed at providing the cleanest technology will propel the demand in the market.

As per the study, automotive ignition systems produce an electric spark in the spark plugs to ignite a mixture of fuel and air. It is crucial to maintain one’s ignition system on a regular basis to keep the vehicle running securely and smoothly. Expansion of the automotive industry on a global scale is one of the key reasons propelling the growth in the market.

Consequently, companies are focusing on technology innovations with significant investments in research & development (R&D) due to rising environmental concerns. Further, strict government rules to reduce emissions and increased demand for greater efficiency of ignition systems will also spur the growth.

Get A Sample Copy of this Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=37

Since new technologies are introduced in the modern automobile sector, use of sensors with electronically controlled units becomes essential to fulfill the demand for high power and speed in automobiles. This is expected to improve the development of electronic automotive ignition systems. Ability of such ignition systems to provide high fuel efficiency, generate less emission, and low maintenance is anticipated to push their demand worldwide.

Regionally, Asia Pacific is leading the market for automotive ignition systems and it is likely to remain lucrative during the forecast period. Increasing trend of personal vehicle transportation in India, China, and Japan will fuel the sales of vehicles, aiding the automotive ignition system market.

Key Takeaways:

By type, the electronic ignition systems segment is estimated to generate a share of nearly 35% in 2027.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is projected to hold the lion’s share in the global automotive ignition system market from 2022 to 2027.

India is set to remain at the forefront in Asia Pacific automotive ignition system market during the forecast period.

North America is set to exhibit considerable growth with ongoing development of advanced ignition technologies by renowned automotive manufacturers.

Germany is expected to vanguard the sales in Europe automotive ignition system market over the upcoming decade.

Growth Drivers:

Rising demand for sports utilities and trucks are set to lift the annualized selling price, which would push sales of automotive ignition systems.

Increasing development of environmentally friendly, sustainable, and improved solutions by automotive businesses to expand their client base would drive growth.

Restraints:

In today’s ignitions systems, each spark plug has its own dedicated coil, which makes it more expensive to repair and difficult to diagnose, thereby hindering sales.

Electronic or high energy ignition systems cannot be precisely controlled, which may result in lethargic acceleration and poor fuel efficiency.

Need An Exclusive Report For Your Unique Requirement, Enquiry Now!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=37

Competitive Landscape:

Automotive ignition system manufacturers are focusing on mergers and increasing their investments in the advancement of technologies. Manufacturers are also expanding their portfolios to meet the growing demand for high efficiency among vehicle owners. Some of the others are engaging in strategic investments in R&D to help vehicle owners keep up with stringent government policies to reduce emissions.

For instance,

In 2020 , Wells Vehicle Electronics expanded its WVE Vehicle Electronics brand’s product offering. The expansion would allow Wells to best serve various unique needs of the automotive aftermarket, including technicians, warehouse distributors, parts stores, national accounts, and consumers.

, Wells Vehicle Electronics expanded its WVE Vehicle Electronics brand’s product offering. The expansion would allow Wells to best serve various unique needs of the automotive aftermarket, including technicians, warehouse distributors, parts stores, national accounts, and consumers. In Oct 2019, the Hitachi ltd and Honda Motor Co. agreed to merge four of their car parts businesses due to the slumping demand for conventional vehicles and advancement of technologies.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Wells Vehicle Electronics

CEP Technologies Corporation

Diamond Electric

BorgWarner

Robert Bosch

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Continental AG

SEM

DENSO

Delphi Automotive

Valeo Service

Federal-Mogul Corporation

Hitachi Automotive Systems

NGK Spark Plug Co

Get Full Access of this Report through our Secure Payment Options

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/37

More Valuable Insights on Automotive Ignition System Market

In its latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed analysis of the global automotive ignition system market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2027. This study also divulges key drivers and trends promoting the sales of automotive ignition system through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Type:

Conventional Breaker Point

Electronic

Distributor-less

By Component:

Primary Ignition Systems

Ignition Switches

Coil Primary Windings

Distributor Contact Points

Condensers

Ignition Resistors

Starter Relays

Secondary Ignition Systems

Coil Secondary Windings

Distributor Caps

Rotors

Plug Wires

Spark Plugs

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Two Wheelers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Key Questions Covered in the Automotive Ignition System Market Report

What is the estimated market size of automotive ignition systems in 2022?

At what pace will worldwide automotive ignition systems sales increase till 2027?

What factors are driving demand in the automotive ignition system market?

Which region is predicted to lead the worldwide automotive ignition system market between 2022 and 2027?

What are the elements driving automotive ignition system market sales during the forecast period?

What is the expected market estimation of the automotive ignition system during the forecast period?

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Automotive Domain

Automotive Ignition Coil Connector Market: Automotive ignition coil connector is an essential component of the automotive ignition system. The key objective of automotive ignition coil connector is to connect the ignition coil with vehicles harness. Manufacturing of automobiles has increased dramatically as a result of swift modernization and rising demand for automobiles from domestic & commercial sectors, which in turn, has increased sales of automotive ignition coil connectors.

Automotive Ignition Box Market: Controlling the performance of ignition systems is the primary goal of vehicle ignition boxes. Ignition box improves the combustion by delivering multiple sparks to the plug. Use of an ignition box for an ignition system can improve throttle response, as well as increase safety and security. High performance ignition boxes also have other benefits, including simpler starting, timing control, quicker early turnover (ETs), greater power, less plug fouling, and in some setups, even better fuel economy.

Engine Flush Market: The global engine flush market stood at US$ 1.5 Billion in 2021. By 2031, sales of engine flush are expected to reach US$ 2.2 Billion and exhibit steady growth at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2031. Sales of engine flush are projected to increase in the automobile industry due to growing pollution levels and surging fuel contamination such as diesel.

Check it Out More Reports by Fact.MR on Automotive Industry

https://www.factmr.com/industry/automotive

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. We are committed to deliver insights that help businesses gain deeper understanding of their target markets. We understand that making sense of the vast labyrinth of data can be overwhelming for businesses. That’s why focus on offering insights that can actually make a difference to bottom-lines.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

E: sales@factmr.com