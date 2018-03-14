Automotive Infotainment Systems Markets 2016-2024: Global Strategic Business Report 2018 – Android Auto Steals the Lead Over Apple CarPlay

Dublin, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Automotive Infotainment Systems – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rst of world. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automotive Infotainment Systems for Passenger Cars in US$.Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The Global market is further analyzed by the following Product Segments:
- Telematics Unit
- Connectivity Unit
- Display Unit
- Others
The report profiles 76 companies including many key and niche players such as:
Auto OEMs
- Audi AG (Germany)
- Bayerische Motoren Werke G.m.b.H. (Germany)
- Ford Motor Company (USA)
- General Motors Corp. (USA)
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd (Japan)
- Toyota Motor Corp. (Japan)
- Volkswagen AG (Germany)
Infotainment Systems Manufacturers
- ALPS Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Clarion Corporation of America (USA)
- Continental Automotive GmbH (Germany)
- Denso Corporation (Japan)
- Delphi Automotive LLP (UK)
- Flextronics International (Singapore)
- Fujitsu Limited (Japan)
- Garmin Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Harman International (USA)
- Lexus International (Japan)
- NavTeq Corporation (USA)
- Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
- Pioneer Corporation (Japan)
- Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)
- TomTom International BV. (The Netherlands)
Infotainment Semiconductor Manufacturers
- Freescale Semiconductor Inc. (USA)
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)
- Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)
- Rohm Semiconductor (Japan)
- STMicroelectronics NV (Switzerland)
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (USA)
- Toshiba Corp. (Japan)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Modern Cars Evolve Into Mobile Entertainment & Connectivity Machines
Innovative Fusion of Infotainment with Telematics, ADAS, Navigation, ITS and Connected Vehicle Functions to Drive the Future of Infotainment Systems
As a Sophisticated Touchpoint for Connectivity, IVI Systems Become a Competitive Differentiator for Auto OEMs
With the Auto Industry on the Brink of Decline, Services Built Around Infotainment Systems Become the Linchpin Supporting Alternate Revenue Streams
As Auto OEMs Rethink Revenue Streams to Counterbalance Falling Revenues from New Sales of Private Cars, Infotainment Systems Become the Epicenter of Focus for Offering Differentiated In-Vehicle Experience
The Coming Era of Connected Cars to Spur Opportunities for the Growth of Infotainment Systems
With the OEM Market Ranking as the Largest End-User of Infotainment, Vehicle Production Gains in China to Drive Growth in the Asian Market
Growing investments in ITS Inspires the Development of infotainment Systems Integrated with V2V and V2I Communication Modules
Software Platforms Emerge as the New Battleground for Infotainment Systems
Proliferation of Android Based Smartphones Helps Android Auto Take the Lead as the Preferred Software Platform for Tethered Connectivity
A Review of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Software Platform for Tethered Connectivity
Open Source OS Platforms Led by Linux Gains Rapid Growth
Linux OS Leads the Open Source Software Space
QNX: The Leader in the Infotainment OS Space
Multiple Flavors of Linux, OEM Tweaked Android OS & the Long Awaited Release of Google’s Android Automotive Step Up the Competitive Heat for Market Leader QNX
Much Awaited Entry of Google’s Android Automotive OS to Chip Away Additional Share from QNX
A Quick Review of Other Major Market Trends & Drivers
Growing Reliability of In-Car Internet & Networking to Fuel Demand for Infotainment Solutions
Developments in Automotive Infotainment Semiconductors to Benefit Market Growth
Smartphone Integration/Tethered Connectivity: The Current Backbone of IVI Systems
Inability of Auto OEMs to Keep Pace with Developments in Consumer Electronics Fuels Popularity of Tethered Connectivity
Smartphone Apps for In-Car Entertainment to Spur Growth of Smartphone-Enabled Infotainment Systems
HTML5: A Key Enabler of Web Applications for In-Vehicle Infotainment
Rear Seat Entertainment Systems Pick Up Growth Momentum
Development of Advanced In-Vehicle HMI Systems: Critical to the Acceptance of Infotainment Systems
HMI Innovation Dilutes Fears Over Driver Distraction
Head-Up Display Units Help Keep Driver Eyes On Road
Voice Recognition Systems Enable Hands-Free Operation & Fuel Voice Capabilities for In-Car Infotainment System
Gesture Based Controls Keep Drivers in Control of Vehicle Speeds
On-Board Infotainment Goes Mainstream Spurring Opportunities for IVI Systems in Lower Market Tiers
Strong Growth in Telematics Brings In New Opportunities for Growth
ITS Spurs Demand for Embedded Telematics ECU
Deployment of Mandatory Telematics Extends Regulatory Driven Strength to Telematics ECU Shipments
New Certification Programs Enhance Performance of In-Vehicle Systems
Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries to Boost Demand for Value-Added Content Per Car
Rising Passenger Car Density Spurs Opportunities in the Aftermarket
Market Outlook
2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Automotive Infotainment Systems: A Rudimentary Overview
Key Market Segments & Definitions
Connectivity Unit
Telematics Unit
Display Unit
Others
A Review of Smartphone Enabled Infotainment System
MirrorLink: A Key Device Interoperability Standard for Smartphone & Infotainment Systems
A Review of Internet/Cloud Enabled Infotainment System
3D Routers
LTE Networks
Smart Phone Tethering
USB Mobile Broadband Dongle
3. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Honda Introduces DIGIPAD, an Advanced Infotainment System
Yandex Launches Yandex.Auto Voice-Controlled Solution
Panasonic Automotive Introduces Cognitive Infotainment Platform
NXP Releases SAF4000, World’s First One-Chip Solution
Garmin International Adds Novel Features to Lenexa
Kenwood Introduces DDX9016S Premium Car Infotainment System
Garmin International Unveils Lenexa Infotainment Concept
TOM2 Launches Global Infotainment Platform
Toshiba Launches TC9560XBG Ethernet Bridge Solution
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
DENSO Increases Stake in FUJITSU TEN
NXP Inks Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement with Changan
NXP Extends Partnership with HARMAN
Volvo and Google Collaborate to Develop Next-Generation In-Car Systems
Samsung Electronics Acquires HARMAN
PSA Group Collaborates with Qualcomm
Panasonic Collaborates Qualcomm Technologies
Lucid Motors Selects TOM2 as Infotainment Partner
Fiat Chrysler Collaborates with Google
Qualcomm to Acquire NXP
Luxoft Holding Acquires Pelagicore
Panasonic Completes Acquisition of OpenSynergy
Magna to Acquire Telemotive
Visteon to Acquire AllGo Systems
NXP Merges with Freescale
5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 76 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 92)
- The United States (31)
- Canada (3)
- Japan (19)
- Europe (26)
- France (3)
- Germany (8)
- The United Kingdom (4)
- Italy (2)
- Rest of Europe (9)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (13)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xkgg4f/automotive?w=12
