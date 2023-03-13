Racing events are becoming more geographically diverse, resulting in increased sales of performance-enhancing systems such as launch control systems. This trend is expected to continue during the projection period, resulting in noteworthy market growth.

Rockville, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that the global automotive launch control system market is forecasted to achieve a valuation of US$ 20 million by 2033, expanding at a 7.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

An automotive launch control system is a computer-controlled or electronic feature on different performance-oriented vehicles that assists the driver in launching the vehicle from a standstill with a blend of minimal wheel spin and reasonable force. A launch control system is essentially an electronic aid that helps drivers of both street and racing cars accelerate the vehicle from a standstill.

The global automotive launch control system market is growing rapidly due to the increasing popularity of motorsports, including drag racing, as well as the greater performance provided by launch control systems. Drag racing is becoming increasingly popular all over the world, with thrill seekers taking part. Although this sport started in the United States, it has become popular in several European countries.

Incorporation of automotive launch control systems with manual gearboxes is projected to boost the global market. The goal of incorporating automotive launch control systems is to safeguard the vehicle’s drivetrain components during launch and to attain maximum acceleration.

There are various modern car, SUV, and truck models with switchable drive modes. Additional modes can include sport+, smart, and individual in addition to comfort, eco, and sport. By pressing a button, a driver can modify a vehicle’s behaviour to accommodate various road circumstances or personal preferences. In each mode, different adjustments are made to the gearing, throttle response, steering feel, suspension settings, and traction control.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global automotive launch control system market amounted to US$ 10 million in 2023.

Global demand for automotive launch control systems is anticipated to reach US$ 20 million by 2033.

The global market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

The European market is projected to evolve at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2033.

Competitive Landscape

The worldwide market is very diversified and competitive, with a significant number of international and regional vendors present all over the world, constantly competing with one another on both quality and price. Moreover, key players in the automotive launch control system market are spending on research and development operations to extend their customer base and expand their presence. Furthermore, numerous start-ups are sprouting up in the global market.

Key Companies Profiled

Audi AG

Volkswagen Group

Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A

Ferrari SpA

Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S

Ford Motor Company

Regional Analysis

Europe is dominating the worldwide automotive launch control system market due to the region’s booming automotive industry. Furthermore, the market in the United Kingdom and Germany is experiencing rapid expansion as a result of the presence of prominent sports car manufacturers in these countries.

The North American market is rapidly developing. The United States is fueling regional market growth due to the increasing popularity of racing events in the country. Additionally, Japan and South Korea are significantly contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific market.

Key Segments of Automotive Launch Control System Industry Research

By Type : Automated Manual Transmission Dual Clutch Transmission

By End User : OEMs Aftermarket

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific & China Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global automotive launch control system market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (automated manual transmission, dual clutch transmission) and end user (OEMs, aftermarket), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Covered in the Automotive Launch Control System Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Automotive Launch Control System sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Automotive Launch Control System demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Automotive Launch Control System Market during the forecast period?

