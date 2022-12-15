The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Automotive Lighting Market.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verified Market Research® recently published a report, “ Automotive Lighting Market ” By Technology (Halogen, LED, Xenon), By Application (Exterior Lighting, Interior Lighting), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Bus, Truck), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Automotive Lighting Market size was valued at USD 19.37 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 24.85 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.11% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Automotive Lighting Market Overview

The lighting system is one of the primary components in vehicles as it assists in operating vehicles at night. Along with security applications, lighting systems also improve the aesthetics of the vehicle’s interior and external look. As per the government requirements, it is necessary to install lights at various locations such as front, back, top, and interior, to make it safe during inclement weather. There are various types of lighting systems that are used for various applications based on the weather and lighting requirements.

Lighting systems are a necessity in the automotive industry because of safety measures defined by the governments. Technological advancements in the automotive lighting industry have increased the use of LED headlights. New cutting-edge automotive lighting systems also come with cameras that can show much more detailed information about surroundings. As newer technologies are hitting the market, many new and advanced lighting systems such as European Adaptive Driving Beam (ADB) headlamp system, are expected to contribute to the automotive lighting market.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The “Global Automotive Lighting Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The “Global Automotive Lighting Market” study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Hella, Marelli, Osram, Valeo, Continental, Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Lear Corporation, Denso Corporation, and Lumax Industries.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Automotive Lighting Market into Technology, Application, Vehicle Type, and Geography.

Automotive Lighting Market, by Technology Halogen LED Xenon

Automotive Lighting Market, by Application Exterior Lighting Interior Lighting

Automotive Lighting Market, by Vehicle Type Passenger Car Light Commercial Vehicle Bus Truck

Automotive Lighting Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



