The automotive industry has witnessed a rapid shift towards automation, leading to advancements in electric vehicle design and digitization over the past five years. This trend has created a demand for more efficient lighting systems with lower power consumption. In the projected period, North America is expected to offer substantial growth opportunities in this regard. Future Market Insights predicts a 6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the North American market throughout the forecast period.

NEWARK, Del, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global automotive lighting market is anticipated to attain a valuation of US$ 37.1 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 69 billion by 2033, trailing a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Stringent lighting regulations have propelled developed countries to focus on the vehicle lighting industry in Europe and North America. Adequate vehicle lighting is crucial, particularly for travel on busy highways. Governments globally prioritize road safety, as highlighted by the World Health Organization (WHO), which reports 1.3 million annual fatalities from road traffic collisions. Many countries experience a 3% GDP loss due to road accidents. Therefore, enhancing driving conditions is essential, and improving the lighting system plays a significant role in achieving this goal.

In 2011, the European Union made it compulsory for all new motor vehicles to have daytime running lights (DRLs) in order to enhance road safety. DRLs are designed to improve the visibility of the vehicle for other road users rather than aiding the driver’s vision. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), DRLs have resulted in a 13.8% reduction in fatal road accidents. Such regulatory measures are expected to significantly influence the growth of the global automotive lighting market.

The growing demand for automotive lighting is fuelled by the rising adoption of advanced lighting in vehicles. Leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are prioritizing the development and integration of advanced lighting solutions to enhance both vehicle visibility and aesthetics. Notably, Hella GmbH is actively involved in the development and provision of cutting-edge automotive lighting systems. These lighting systems offer various functions, such as pedestrian communication, to ensure safety and meet customer expectations.

Key Takeaways:

North America’s automotive lighting market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

The demand for automotive lighting in China is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

By vehicle type, passenger vehicle segment is projected to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Brazil is expected to grow with a significant CAGR of 5.8% throughout the forecast period.

“Rising adoption of advanced lighting in vehicles and development of cutting edge lighting by key players is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period,” – comments an analyst at FMI.

Competitive Landscape:

The market for automotive lighting is highly competitive, with numerous prominent industry players making substantial investments in increasing their manufacturing capabilities.

Key Companies Profiled:

Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Stanley Electric Co.

Valeo SA

Osram Licht AG

Magnetti Marelli

Varroc Group

ZKW Group

Ichikoh Industries Ltd.

General Electric Company

Some key developments in this market are:

In May 2021, OSRAM Continental and REHAU formed a development partnership to integrate lighting into exterior components, offering automotive manufacturers creative lighting solutions with enhanced design flexibility and functionality.

In January 2020, Hella introduced Hella FlatLight technologies, a ground-breaking lighting innovation for rear combination lamps.

In July 2021, Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group BV (SMRPBV), a subsidiary of Motherson Group, entered into an MoU with Marelli Automotive Lighting to explore a technological partnership centered around smart illuminated exterior body parts.

Valeo revealed its ground-breaking 360° lighting solution at the April 2021 Shanghai Auto Show. This technology envelops the vehicle in a light band, projecting clear and immediate signals that can be easily observed by nearby road users, particularly vulnerable individuals like cyclists, scooter riders, and pedestrians.

More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global automotive lighting market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the automotive lighting market, the market is segmented on the basis of application, vehicle type, light source, sales channel, and region.

Key Segments Profiled in this Market are:

By Application:

Front Headlights

Fog Lights

Rear Lights

Side Lights

Interior Lights

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Compact

Mid

Luxury

SUVs

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

Battery Electric

Plug-in Hybrid Electric

Hybrid Electric

Two Wheelers

Motorcycles

Scooters

By Light Source:

Halogen

LED

Xenon

By Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftersales

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary | Automotive Lighting Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles

3.5.1.1. Producers

3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)

3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.5.2. Value Added and Value Created at Node in the Supply Chain

3.5.3. List of Raw Material Suppliers

3.5.4. List of Existing and Potential Buyer’s

3.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.7.1. Profit Margin Analysis

3.7.2. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.7.3. Retailers

3.8. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Landscape

3.9.1. By Key Regions

3.9.2. By Key Countries

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.12. Import and Export Statistics

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Projections, 2023 to 2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

