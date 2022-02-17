Automotive Load Floor Market size to US$ 3.3 Billion in 2032 – Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Automotive Load Floors Market By Material Type (Hardboard Load Floors, Twin Sheet Load Floors, Natural Fiber Load Floors, Composites Load Floors), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), By Working Principle (Fixed Load Floors, Sliding Load Floors) – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Automotive Load Floor Market size was valued at US$ 1.9 Bn in 2021. Increasing sales of electric vehicles and passenger automobile across the globe are expected to boost demand at a 5% CAGR, pushing the market size to US$ 3.3 Bn in 2032.

As per a recent analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), sales in the Automotive Load Floor Market are expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0%, reaching a valuation of US$ 3.3 Bn by 2032.

The introduction of composite material load floors is a result of rapid innovation and growth in the automobile sector. Globally, composite load flooring is becoming more popular. This can be due to its light weight characteristics and improved luggage load carrying capability.

Automotive Load Floor Market Size (2021) US$ 1.9 Bn Automotive Load Floor Market Projected Value (2032) US$ 3.3 Bn Automotive Load Floor Market Value-based CAGR (2022-2032) 5.0% Automotive Load Floor Market Collective Value Share: Top 3 Countries (2021) 49.4%

Manufacturers of vehicle load floors are improving their product portfolios by reducing the weight of products while increasing load carrying capability. They are developing composite materials for the fabrication of vehicle load flooring like timber floor. This material is low in weight and has a high load-bearing capacity.

Sliding load floors are in high demand due to their ease of loading and unloading bulky and heavy freight in cars, which in turn is propelling sales in the automotive load floor market. Demand for automobile load flooring is expected to grow in tandem with the increasing personalization of passenger cars.

Further, durable extendable platform makes it easier to organize loads without having to climb into the back of a vehicle. Increasing demand for effective load bearing solutions in the automotive sector is expected to continue boosting sales over the forecast period. The automotive load floor market is predicted to grow due to rising demand from emerging countries such as China, India, and Brazil.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2032 Historical Data Available for 2013-2021 Market Analysis US$ Billion for Value and Units for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered The U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the U.K., Russia, Poland, BENELUX, China, Japan, South Korea, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, GCC, Turkey, South Africa, and Iran. Key Market Segments Covered Material Type, Operation, Application, Vehicle Type, and Region. Key Companies Profiled • ABC Technology

• Gemini Group, Inc.

• Woodbridge

• CIE Automotive

• ASG Group Associates Ltd

• SA Automotive

• DS Smith

• Applied Component Technology

• Nagase America Corporation

• IDEAL Automotive GmbH

• UFP Technologies, Inc.

• Huntsman International LLC

• Grudem

• Conform Automotive

• Autoneum

• Sonoco Products Co. Report Coverage Market Forecast, brand share analysis, competition intelligence, DROT analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, Strategic Growth Initiatives

Key Takeaways:

By material type, the composites segment is projected to hold more than 29% of the total market share.

In terms of operation, the fixed segment will account for nearly 77% of the total sales.

Applications in the load floor segment are projected to hold more than 43% of the total market share.

Based on the vehicle type, sales in the compact cars segment are command 40% of the total market share over the forecast period.

The U.S. is expected to hold 83% of the North America automotive load floor market share in 2022.

The China automotive load floor market is forecast to offer an incremental opportunity of US$ 536.4 Mn in over the assessment period.

Germany will account for 25% of the Europe automotive load floor market share over the forecast period.

ABC Technology, Applied Component Technology, CIE Automotive, ASG Group Associates Ltd, Grudem, DS Smith, Gemini Group, Inc., Huntsman International LLC, IDEAL Automotive GmbH, Nagase & Co., Ltd., SA Automotive, UFP Technologies, Inc., Woodbridge Foam Corporation, Sonoco, Autoneum, Conform Automotive are some of the leading automotive load floor market players profiled by FMI.

Leading players are investing in research and development to launch new and innovative lightweight materials for load floors to improve performance. They are also investing in mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Key Segments Covered in Automotive Load Floor Industry Analysis

Material Type:

Hardboard

Fluted Polypropylene

Honeycomb Polypropylene

Composites

Application:

Interior Systems

Cargo Systems

Load Floor Systems

Operation:

Fixed

Sliding

Vehicle Type:

Compact

Mid-Size

Luxury

SUV

LCV Mini-Bus Van



Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

