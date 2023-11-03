The global automotive microcontrollers market is expected to reach US$ 19.2 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 8.2%.

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to RationalStat ’s market report, the Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market value is estimated at US$ 11 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 8.2% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Automotive microcontrollers are specialized integrated circuits (ICs) that manage a variety of tasks in modern vehicles. These microcontrollers are incorporated in automobile electronic systems to manage duties such as engine management, gearbox control, safety systems, entertainment systems, navigation, and other functions.

Consumers now anticipate modern features such as touchscreen displays, smartphone integration, intelligent navigation systems, and connectivity options in their vehicles. These features are powered by automotive microcontrollers, which improve the entire driving experience.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Automotive Microcontrollers market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application, vehicle type and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global Automotive Microcontrollers market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Automotive Microcontrollers market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, the 32-bit microcontrollers market is expected to increase the most during the projection period. The employment of modern power electronics components has expanded with the onset of the era of electric vehicles.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 11 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 19.2 billion Growth Rate 8.2% Dominant Segment 32-bit Dominant Region Asia Pacific Key Market Drivers Emergence of Internet of Things (IoT)

Surge in demand for electronic vehicles (Evs) Companies Profiled Infineon Technologies AG

Microchip Technology Inc

NXP Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Analog Devices Inc

ROHM Semiconductor

Broadcom Inc.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global automotive microcontrollers market include,

In January 2022, Infineon Technologies expanded its AURIX microcontroller family and made the first samples of its new AURIX TC4x family of 28nm microcontrollers available for next-generation eMobility, ADAS, automotive E/E architectures, and affordable artificial intelligence (AI) applications available. The new family provides an upgrade path for the company’s flagship AURIX TC3x MCU family.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global automotive microcontrollers market growth include Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc, NXP Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, Analog Devices Inc, ROHM Semiconductor, and Broadcom Inc., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global automotive microcontrollers market based on type, application, vehicle type and region

Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type 8-bit 16-bit 32-bit

Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Powertrain and Chassis Safety and Security Body Electronics Telematics and Infotainment

Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Vehicle Type Passenger Vehicle Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Automotive Microcontrollers Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Automotive Microcontrollers Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Automotive Microcontrollers MarketValue (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Automotive Microcontrollers Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Automotive Microcontrollers Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Automotive Microcontrollers Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Automotive Microcontrollers Report:

What will be the market value of the global Automotive Microcontrollers market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Automotive Microcontrollers market?

What are the market drivers of the global Automotive Microcontrollers market?

What are the key trends in the global Automotive Microcontrollers market?

Which is the leading region in the global Automotive Microcontrollers market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Automotive Microcontrollers market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Automotive Microcontrollers market?

