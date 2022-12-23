Utilization of Sensor Data for Maintenance Adds an Edge to the Automotive OEMs: FMI Estimates a CAGR of 4.17% Through 2033. The North American region is anticipated to lead the automotive OEM market during the forecast period.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per the reports published by FMI, the global automotive OEM market is projected to have an average-paced CAGR of 4.17% during the forecast period. In 2023, the market is expected to be worth US$ 35.16 billion. By the year 2033, it’s expected that the automobile OEM industry will be worth more than US$ 52.90 billion. The analysts at Future Market Insights have calculated a historical market valuation of US$ 32.4 billion for the relevant market for the base year.

It is analyzed by the experts that demand for a large number of commercial and passenger vehicles is a major contributor to the expanding market size of automotive OEMs. Consumers are becoming more aware of their safety while traveling and this aspect is fueling the demand for automotive OEM products in 2023. There are several technological advances made by manufacturers to gain an upper hand in the market.

Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15876

The rise in disposable income across developing economies is resulting in increased spending on personal vehicles, simultaneously fueling the market growth of automotive OEMs. However, the high cost of automotive OEM products is a crucial factor impeding the growth of the industry. Furthermore, the prevalence of counterfeit automotive OEM products is estimated to challenge the expansion of the market through 2033.

Key Takeaways from the Automotive OEM Market

The automotive OEM market is estimated to surpass a valuation of US$ 52.90 Billion by the end of the projection period.

An approximate surge of US$ 2.76 Billion has been witnessed from the base year to the current year in the automotive OEM market.

The commercial vehicle type segment is projected to advance at a CAGR of 6.8% through the forecast period.

The powertrain segment by component type category is likely to dominate the automotive OEM market, with a market valuation surpassing US$ 439.67 Billion by 2033.

The United States automotive OEM market is projected to advance at a moderate pace registering a CAGR of 6.6% during 2023-2033.

“Demand and production of high-performance cars are projected to curate lucrative growth prospects for advancement of the industry through the foreseen years.” – Says an FMI Analyst.

Request for Customization: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15876

Competitive Landscape in the Automotive OEM Market

Due to the existence of numerous international and regional companies, the market for automotive OEMs is very competitive. To strengthen their position in the market, major players are implementing a variety of methods, including product portfolio growth and regional development. The key players are adopting various business strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, to expand their geographic presence and consumer base across the world. Therefore, the market is projected to register significant growth through the forecast period.

Recent Developments

Recently, the 3M collision repair application was launched by the 3M company, which is an application tool for mobiles. It is identified to help with the expert technical support provided by the shop technicians and the personnel for distributor sales.

In July 2021, MasterBeat Corporation announced that its JTEC Autoworld launched the Amazon retail segment of its online automotive parts platform. JTEC has a plan of utilizing Amazon and several other e-commerce platforms for accelerating the sales and marketing of automotive OEM products.

Two Indian Companies, Mahindra and Mahindra Tata Motors have increased their market share by about 5% in the Indian market, one in every five cars is made by these Indian OEMs, which are sold in India.

For more Information: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automotive-oem-market

Key Segments in the Automotive OEM Market

By Components:

Powertrain

Chassis

Electronics and Electrical

External Body

Car Interiors

By Vehicle Type:

Commercial vehicles

Passenger cars

Electric cars

By Distribution Channel:

Retailers

Wholesalers

Distributors

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

MEA

Europe

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

Request to View TOC: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-15876

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Automotive Landscape

Automotive Body in White Market Share : sales at 3.4% CAGR over the forecast period.

North America Underground Mining Vehicle Market Size : is expected to surpass US$ 31 Billion by 2032.

Two Wheeler Aftermarket Components & Consumables Market Demand : is expected to register a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Ultra-High Performance (UHP) Tire Market Growth : forecasts the market value to top US$ 29.32 Bn in 2031.

Two Wheeler Accessories Aftermarket Outlook : is expected to reach US$ 41.07 Billion by 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com