Vehicle Operating System Market to Rise from USD 13.3 Billion in 2023 to USD 27.4 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 9.50% from 2023 to 2032 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Automotive Operating System Market Information By Operating System Type, By ICE Vehicle Type, By EV Application, By Application, and Region – Forecast till 2032”, The automotive operating system market will surge from USD 13.3 Billion in 2023 to USD 27.4 Billion by 2032, seeing growth at a rate of 9.50% between 2023 and 2032.

Automotive Operating System Market Overview

An automotive operating system, or automotive OS, is a specialized software platform made to drive the many technological devices within a car. In order to enable the connectivity and functionality of automotive parts like telematics, infotainment systems, driver-assistance systems, and other vehicle control systems, it provides the services and necessary infrastructure. Systems are the cornerstone for organizing and managing the many interconnections between hardware and software in contemporary automobiles.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The important companies in the automotive operating system industry are

Baidu Inc.

Lyft

Mercedes-Benz

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Chevrolet

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen Group

General Motors

BMW AG

Among others.

The market’s fierce competition is mostly a result of the automobile industry and manufacturing facilities gradually adopting cutting-edge technology for improved operational effectiveness. In a drive to increase their market share and product offerings, most organizations are also concentrating on mergers and acquisitions while introducing new products and technology.

In January 2023, Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), a pioneer in the production of technology, and NVIDIA Corporation partnered to create an automated and autonomous vehicle platform that provides intelligent driving solutions, the cooperation leverages the expertise of the two businesses.

Automotive Operating System Market COVID 19 Analysis

Consumer behavior and preferences have changed as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic, increasing demand for touchless and contactless interfaces in automobiles. Automotive operating systems have quickly adapted by integrating technologies that lessen the need for physical touch and enable features like voice control, gesture recognition, and natural language processing. This prioritizes hygiene and safety. In the post-COVID-19 era, it is more important than ever to improve hygiene practices and reduce physical contact. By incorporating touchless interfaces, voice control, gesture detection, and virtual assistants, automotive operating systems have met this demand and made users’ experiences safer and more practical. These modifications not only address immediate pandemic-related issues but also take into account shifting consumer preferences in the post-COVID-19 era.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2032 2032: USD 27.4 Billion CAGR during 2023-2032 9.50% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Technology, End User, and Region Key Market Opportunities Increasing number of ECUs/domain controllers in vehicles Key Market Dynamics Increased electronic-based systems that are increasingly being used in automobiles



Browse In-depth Market Research Report (128 Pages) on Automotive Operating System Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-operating-system-market-11896



Automotive Operating System Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

On account of the cockpit domain controller, the cockpit is capable of intelligent sensing and interaction. Users will interact with the system more effectively as a result of this. Due to changing in-vehicle infotainment and growing ADAS feature adoption, it is projected that the importance of cockpit domain controllers will continue to rise.

Domain controllers are required for the proper operation of the cockpit domain, together with the Real-Time Operating System (RTOS), virtual machines, GPU, general-purpose OS (Android and Linux), and CPU. This will lead to an increase in operating system demand. All of the aforementioned reasons together suggest that the automotive operating system market will expand over the forecast period.

Software-defined vehicles offer a number of advantages over hardware-defined vehicles. For instance, visiting the dealership is necessary for software updates affecting vehicle entertainment systems, telematics, and auto diagnostics.

On the other hand, customers of software-defined cars can receive over-the-air (OTA) updates that cover security patches, infotainment advancements, and monitoring and tweaking of vital features like the drivetrain and handling characteristics. Throughout the projection period, this rise in demand for software-defined vehicles will be the primary driver of the market for automotive operating systems.

Market Restraints:

Some conceptual advancements are being prevented from being put into action in undeveloped nations as well as in the suburbs and large cities of wealthy nations due to mixed views towards 5G technology. Therefore, the potential for ADAS features, infotainment systems, cockpit domains, etc. will be constrained by a lack of consistent and seamless communication.



Automotive Operating System Market Segmentation

By Operating System Type

QNX, Linux, Windows, Android, and other operating systems are included in the segmentation of the automotive operating system market based on Operating System Type.

By Vehicle Type

Passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles are included in the segmentation of the automotive operating system market depending on ICE vehicle type. In 2022, the market for light commercial vehicles was the largest in the world. Vehicle demand has always been high in the logistics sector.

By EV Application

The automotive operating system market segmentation, with respect to the EV Application, includes charging management systems and battery management systems.

By Application

The automotive operating system market segmentation, in terms of application, includes ADAS & safety systems, autonomous driving, body control & comfort systems, communication systems, connected services, infotainment systems, engine management & powertrain, and vehicle management & telematics.



Automotive Operating System Market Regional Insights

In 2022, the Asia Pacific was the dominant market with the highest share of 45.80%. China, India, Japan, and South Korea hold the largest combined production and sales shares in the global automotive market. This has led to an increase in car production volumes throughout time, which now satisfy both domestic and global demand. In addition, growing concerns about automobile pollution and rising purchasing power among the people have spurred demand for electric and semi-autonomous vehicles throughout the Asia Pacific area.

