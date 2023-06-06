The global automotive PCB market is anticipated to benefit from rising popularity of Mobility 4.0 and growing demand for next-generation automobiles

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global automotive PCB market size stood at US$ 13.2 Bn in 2022 and is expected to be valued at US$ 25.6 Bn by 2031. The global industry is projected to develop at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2023 and 2031. Increasing market demand for next-generation automobiles and growing adoption of Mobility 4.0 are anticipated to propel the automotive PCB industry growth.

Connecting the electrical systems in vehicles can be done using printed circuit boards (PCBs), which are compact, affordable, and dependable. Increased use of CASE automotive technology is projected to fuel market development.

Manufacturers of automotive PCBs are expected to benefit from the advent of semi-autonomous and autonomous automobiles. Performance and dependability of automotive PCBs are enhanced by investments by key manufacturers in the R&D of novel materials and technology.

In the automobile sector, PCBs are frequently utilized for various tasks, including managing the gearbox, infotainment, lighting systems, and other electrical parts. They offer a compact, affordable, and dependable connection option for automotive electronics. Circuit boards for automobiles must also survive extreme temperatures and vibration. Consequently, they demand unique design considerations and premium components.

For Insights on Global, Regional, and Country-Level Parameters with Growth Opportunities by 2031 – Download a Sample Report!

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 13.2 Bn Estimated Value US$ 25.6 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 7.7% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 250 Pages Market Segmentation Type, Fuel Type, Application, Vehicle Type, Level of Automation, Substrate, Sales Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Amitron, Chin Poon Industrial Co., Ltd., CMK Corporation, Daeduck Electronics Co., Ltd., Delphi Technologies (BorgWarner Inc.), KCE Electronics, Meiko Electronics Co., Ltd., Nippon Mektron, Ltd., Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Tripod Technology Corporation, Unimicron

Key Findings of Market Report

In terms of type, the single layer segment is anticipated to account for prominent market share between 2023 and 2031. PCBs with a single layer are less expensive than PCBs with several layers. Wipers, electronic throttle systems, and lights, all employ PCBs. Usage of single layer PCBs is expected to increase in the coming years due to rise in sales of both commercial and passenger vehicles.

In terms of application, the ADAS segment is expected to lead the global market. Integration of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) in automobiles is likely to be influenced by the implementation of different vehicle safety standards.

PCBs are essential to the operation of ADAS in automobiles. In addition to communicating with various electronic units in a vehicle, they are utilized to manage and analyze data from cameras and sensors.

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=40049<ype=S

Global Automotive PCB Market: Growth Drivers

The automobile industry is making rapid progress toward the new Mobility 4.0, which is defined by the incorporation of cutting-edge technology such as autonomous vehicles, the IoT (Internet of Things), and artificial intelligence.

The goal of Mobility 4.0 is to develop efficient, smart, and sustainable transportation systems. The advent of Mobility 4.0 and use of cutting-edge technologies in the automotive sector are expected to drive market development.

Consumers want transportation options that are more individualized, effective, and practical. These features are available in next-generation automobiles. Adoption of electric and hybrid cars is being promoted by governments through subsidies and incentives. These rewards are meant to encourage sustainability, reduce reliance on fossil fuels, and enhance air quality. These factors are anticipated to accelerate market development in the coming years.

Global Automotive PCB Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is expected to have account for leading share of the global market from 2023 to 2031. Market expansion in Asia Pacific is driven by the presence of leading manufacturers and an increase in sales of passenger vehicles in the region.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=40049

Global Automotive PCB Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global automotive PCB market are as follows

Delphi Technologies (BorgWarner Inc.)

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Chin Poon Industrial Co., Ltd.

Nippon Mektron, Ltd.

Daeduck Electronics Co., Ltd

Meiko Electronics Co., Ltd.

Global Automotive PCB Market: Segmentation

Type

Single Layer PCB

Double Layer PCB

Multilayer PCB

Fuel Type

IC Engine

Electric

Application

ADAS

Body & Comfort

Infotainment

Powertrain

Others

Vehicle Type

Minicompact

Supermini

Compact

Mid-size

Executive

Luxury

Utility Vehicle

Level of Automation

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Level 4

Level 5

Substrate

Rigid

Flexible

Rigid Flex

Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com