New York, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At the end of 2022, sales of automotive radiators were valued at about $8.56 Billion USD. By 2033, the Automotive Radiator Market is anticipated to grow at a 5.3% CAGR and reach a value of US$ 15.14 Billion. The automotive radiator market is a crucial segment of the automotive industry, as radiators play a vital role in managing the engine temperature and ensuring optimal performance.

Radiators are used in vehicles to dissipate heat generated during combustion, preventing the engine from overheating. They are an essential component of the cooling system, which helps regulate the temperature of the engine and maintain its efficiency.

The global automotive radiator market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by factors such as increasing vehicle production, growing demand for electric vehicles, and technological advancements in radiator design and materials.

Market Trends

Increasing Vehicle Production

The global automotive industry has been witnessing steady growth in vehicle production, particularly in emerging economies such as China, India, and Southeast Asian countries. The rising demand for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles has resulted in higher demand for radiators. Moreover, the increasing adoption of advanced engine technologies and stringent emission regulations have led to the development of more efficient and sophisticated radiators to meet the requirements of modern engines.

Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles

The growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is another significant driver of the automotive radiator market. EVs use radiators for cooling the battery, power electronics, and other components, as they generate heat during operation. The increasing adoption of EVs, supported by government initiatives and regulations promoting clean and green transportation, is expected to boost the demand for radiators specifically designed for electric powertrains. These radiators are designed to handle the unique cooling requirements of EVs, such as cooling the battery pack and managing the heat generated by power electronics.

Technological Advancements in Radiator Design and Materials

Technological advancements have been a major driver of innovation in the automotive radiator market. Manufacturers are constantly investing in research and development to develop more efficient and lightweight radiators that can provide better performance while reducing weight and size. For instance, the use of aluminum, which offers superior heat dissipation properties and is lightweight compared to traditional copper and brass radiators, has gained significant traction in recent years. Additionally, advancements in radiator design, such as microchannel radiators, which have smaller channels for improved heat transfer, are gaining popularity due to their higher efficiency and compact size.

Key Companies –

Important Key Players for Automotive Radiator Market are General Electric, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Denso Corporation, Mahle GmbH, Zhejiang Yinlun Machinery Co., Ltd., Sanden Holdings Corporation, T.RAD Co., Ltd., TYC Brother Industrial Co. Ltd., Nissen A/S, Modine Manufacturing Company, Banco Products (I) Ltd., Keihin Corporation, PWR Advanced Cooling Technology, Nissim India Private Limited., Kor tech Auto Industries Pvt. Ltd., Spectra Premium, Griffin Thermal Products, Saldana Racing Products, MEZZO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. and more

Recent Developments

Denso Corporation (2023): Denso Corporation, a leading global automotive technology company, announced the development of a new lightweight radiator using advanced materials and design techniques. The radiator is expected to offer improved heat dissipation and enhanced fuel efficiency, catering to the growing demand for lightweight and high-performance radiators in modern vehicles.

Valeo SA (2022): Valeo SA, a leading automotive supplier, unveiled its latest radiator technology, featuring an innovative microchannel design that improves cooling efficiency and reduces weight. The microchannel radiator is designed to meet the increasing demand for advanced cooling solutions in electric and hybrid vehicles, providing efficient heat dissipation for optimal performance.

Market Segmentation

Material Type:

Aluminum: Radiators made of aluminum are lightweight, have good heat dissipation properties, and are commonly used in modern vehicles due to their high efficiency and durability.

Copper & Brass: Radiators made of copper and brass are known for their excellent heat transfer capabilities and are commonly used in heavy-duty and classic vehicles.

Product Type:

Downflow Radiators: In downflow radiators, the coolant flows from the top to the bottom, vertically through the radiator.

Crossflow Radiators: In crossflow radiators, the coolant flows horizontally from one side to the other, providing efficient cooling.

Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars: Radiators for passenger cars, including sedans, hatchbacks, SUVs, and other passenger vehicles.

Commercial Vehicles: Radiators for commercial vehicles, including trucks, buses, and other heavy-duty vehicles.

Sales Channel:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM): Radiators sold directly to vehicle manufacturers for installation during the manufacturing process.

Aftermarket: Radiators sold as replacement parts through aftermarket channels, including distributors, retailers, and e-commerce platforms.

End-Use Application:

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicles: Radiators used in vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, including gasoline, diesel, and hybrid vehicles.

Electric Vehicles (EVs): Radiators used in electric vehicles for cooling purposes, including battery cooling and power electronics cooling.

Geography:

North America: Includes countries such as the United States and Canada .

Europe: Includes countries such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Italy.

Asia Pacific: Includes countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

Latin America: Includes countries such as Brazil and Mexico.

Middle East & Africa: Includes countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, and South Africa.

