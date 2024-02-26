Advancements in materials technology drive the development of lightweight yet durable materials for rear view mirror construction.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. –The global automotive rear view mirror market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for automotive rear view mirror is estimated to reach US$ 18.0 billion by the end of 2031.

A significant driver is the increasing emphasis on design aesthetics and customization options. Automakers are integrating rear view mirrors as a key element of vehicle styling, offering sleek designs, customizable features, and premium finishes enhancing overall vehicle aesthetics.

Download Sample PDF of this Strategic Report @: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=30575

Some prominent players are as follows:

Gentex Corporation

Magna International Inc.

Ichikoh Industries Ltd.

Ficosa Internacional SA

SMRPBV

SL Corporation

Lumax Automotive Systems Ltd.

Burco Inc.

Flabeg Automotive Glass Group GmbH

Murakami Corporation

Valeo SA

Continental AG

Tokai Rika Co. Ltd.

Honda Lock Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Sakae Riken Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Stoneridge

VOXX Electronics Corp.

Xiaomi Corporation

The rise of shared mobility and ride-hailing services is driving demand for rear view mirrors with enhanced durability and anti-vandalism features. Rear view mirrors in shared vehicles endure higher usage rates and exposure to potential vandalism, necessitating robust construction and damage-resistant materials to ensure longevity and reliability.

Regulatory changes and standards for pedestrian safety are shaping rear view mirror design and placement. Automakers are exploring innovative mirror configurations and technologies to minimize blind spots and enhance pedestrian visibility, aligning with evolving safety regulations and enhancing overall vehicle safety ratings.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Auto dimming feature segment is leading the automotive rear view mirror market, enhancing driver visibility and reducing glare for improved safety.

The passenger vehicle segment, including Sedans, SUVs, Hatchbacks, and Off-road Vehicles, leads the automotive rear view mirror market.

The windshield segment leads the automotive rear view mirror market, offering crucial visibility and safety features for drivers’ optimal awareness.

Automotive Rear View Mirror Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Increasing emphasis on vehicle safety drives demand for rear view mirrors with features like blind-spot detection, lane departure warning, and auto-dimming capabilities.

Growing adoption of integrated camera systems enhances rear view mirror functionality, providing better visibility and aiding in parking and maneuvering.

Electric vehicle proliferation prompts the development of rear view mirrors with improved aerodynamics, lightweight materials, and integrated sensors to optimize efficiency.

Integration of connectivity features and digital displays transforms rear view mirrors into multifunctional interfaces, enabling navigation, entertainment, and communication within the vehicle.

Advancements in autonomous driving technology spur innovation in rear view mirrors, with emphasis on augmented reality displays and sensor fusion systems for enhanced situational awareness.

Request PDF Brochure of the Report : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=30575

Global Automotive Rear View Mirror Market: Regional Profile

In North America , stringent safety regulations and consumer preferences for advanced automotive features drive market growth.

, stringent safety regulations and consumer preferences for advanced automotive features drive market growth. Companies like Gentex Corporation and Magna International Inc. lead with innovative mirror technologies, including auto-dimming mirrors and integrated cameras, catering to safety and convenience demands.

In Europe , renowned automotive manufacturers prioritize design and technology, propelling the adoption of advanced rear view mirrors.

, renowned automotive manufacturers prioritize design and technology, propelling the adoption of advanced rear view mirrors. Ficosa International S.A. and Murakami Corporation are prominent players, offering sophisticated mirror solutions with features like blind-spot detection and lane departure warning systems.

Asia Pacific emerges as a dynamic market fueled by rapid urbanization and increasing vehicle sales. Companies like Mitsuba Corporation and Ichikoh Industries Ltd. dominate the region, supplying high-quality rear view mirrors tailored to diverse vehicle segments.

emerges as a dynamic market fueled by rapid urbanization and increasing vehicle sales. Companies like Mitsuba Corporation and Ichikoh Industries Ltd. dominate the region, supplying high-quality rear view mirrors tailored to diverse vehicle segments. The rise of electric vehicles and autonomous driving technology further drives market expansion, fostering innovation in smart mirrors and camera-based systems.

Automotive Rear View Mirror Market: Competitive Landscape

The automotive rear view mirror market boasts a competitive landscape shaped by key players such as Gentex Corporation, Magna International Inc., and Ficosa International S.A. These companies lead with advanced mirror technologies, including auto-dimming mirrors, integrated cameras, and blind-spot detection systems, catering to evolving safety and convenience needs.

Rising demand for connected and autonomous vehicles fuels innovation, driving companies to develop smart mirrors with augmented reality displays and enhanced functionality.

Strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions are common strategies employed to expand product portfolios and global market presence, ensuring fierce competition and continuous advancements in automotive rear view mirror technology.

Product Portfolio

Valeo SA offers innovative automotive technology solutions , including advanced driver assistance systems, lighting systems, and powertrain components. With a focus on safety, comfort, and sustainability, Valeo’s products enhance vehicle performance and driving experience while promoting environmental responsibility in the automotive industry.

, including advanced driver assistance systems, lighting systems, and powertrain components. With a focus on safety, comfort, and sustainability, Valeo’s products enhance vehicle performance and driving experience while promoting environmental responsibility in the automotive industry. Continental AG specializes in providing cutting-edge automotive technologies such as tires, brake systems, and vehicle electronics. With a strong commitment to innovation and quality, Continental AG’s products ensure safety, efficiency, and comfort for drivers worldwide, shaping the future of mobility.

Automotive Rear View Mirror Market: Key Segments

By Feature

Auto Dimming

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Power Control

Automatic Foldable

Heated

Indicator

Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Hatchback

Sedan

SUV

Commercial Vehicle

LCV

HCV

Bus & Coach

Off-road Vehicle

By Position

Interior

Roof

Windshield

Exterior

By Type

Conventional

Smart

By Product Type

Flat Mirror

Convex Mirror

Aspheric or Wide Angle Mirror

Two-piece Spotter Mirror

Two-piece Tow Mirror

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=30575<ype=S

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Vehicle Subscription Market – The market was valued at US$ 4.9 Bn in 2021 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 33.2 Bn by the end of 2031

Alternative Powertrain Market – The industry was valued at US$ 99.0 Bn in 2021 and it is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 567.7 Bn by the end of 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact: