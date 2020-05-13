Breaking News
Automotive Speaker Market revenue to cross USD 7 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

According to latest report “Automotive Speaker Market by Type (2-Way Speaker, 3-Way Speaker, 4-Way Speaker), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of automotive speaker will reach $7 billion by 2026.

The automotive speaker market is expected to witness rapid growth on account of rising adoption of multi-driver speakers in vehicles. Multi-driver speakers offer enhanced sound quality as compared to single driver speaker systems, supporting its adoption. Moreover, the rising consumer inclination towards enhancing the performance of in-vehicle sound systems is boosting the market revenue.

However, 3-way speakers are witnessing a steady growth in the market owing to a similar operating frequency range (between 500 Hz to 45 kHz) as 2-way speakers. Connected 3-way speakers with multiple drivers deliver a dynamic and robust sound output throughout the vehicle space, increasing their demand in the market. 3-way speakers provide a woofer, a midrange driver, and a tweeter separately for enhanced control over audio frequencies.

The Asia Pacific automotive speaker market will witness significant growth through 2026 due to rising consumer spending on technologically advanced in-vehicle entertainment systems. Consumers are increasingly spending on modern audio & infotainment systems for enhanced safety and entertainment features. Changing consumer preferences toward aftermarket automotive audio systems will further support the market growth in Asia Pacific.

The passenger car segment in the automotive speaker market is expected to observe a rapid growth during the forecast period due to rising demand for onboard entertainment in vehicles. Changing consumer lifestyles are supporting the demand for high-quality infotainment systems connected with smartphones via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies.

Leading companies are introducing new products in the market to cater to high demand for aftermarket automotive speakers. For instance, in March 2020, Pioneer launched its new in-car infotainment system as an aftermarket solution for the Indian market. The system also offers navigation capabilities coupled with Pioneer’s parking sensors to offer smart driver assistance.

Some major findings of the automotive speaker market report include:

  • Automotive speaker integrators are focusing on strategic collaborations with automobile manufacturers to install sound systems in several car models.
  • The Europe automotive speaker market is expected to witness a rapid growth owing to increasing use of high-quality audio systems installed in high-end luxury cars and commercial vehicles.
  • To gain a competitive edge in the market, players are focusing on developing strategic alliances with technology providers and automobile manufacturers. Companies are also adopting business expansion strategies and focusing on extending their distribution channels to cater to a large customer base.

