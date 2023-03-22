Automotive Surround View System Market Growth Boost by Rising Innovative and Emerging Automotive Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Technology

New York, US, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR),” Automotive Surround View Systems Market Information Report, By Type, By Camera Functioning, By Vehicle Type, By End Market and By Region – Forecast To 2030”, During the projected period of 2022–2030, the market for automotive surround view systems is anticipated to reach over USD 1,500 million, growing at a CAGR of 9.6%.

Automotive Surround View Systems Market Overview

In recent years, the automobile sector has experienced extraordinary expansion, with innovations playing a significant part in this development. Automotive manufacturers now prioritise technology as one of their top priorities. Many technologies have developed significantly over time and have been included into automobiles.

Due to its many benefits, the demand for vehicle surround view systems has grown over the past few years. As a result, new car sales have increased over prior years. The demand for car surround view systems has also increased as a result of the expanding use of automobile driver aid systems. Also, rising consumer safety concerns and greater spending on R&D in the automobile industry are projected to drive demand for car surround view systems. However, the automotive surround view systems market has been significantly constrained by the higher installation costs and tight government rules on obtaining NOC for installation of this technology into automobiles. The two main trends in the global automotive surround view system market are the increasing awareness of camera-based technologies and the rising sales of high-end automobiles.

One of the technologies that has garnered attention and accelerated the expansion of the automobile business is the vehicle surround view system. A technique known as automotive surround view system uses an implanted camera to give the driver top, back, and panoramic views. Both manual and automatic operation of the camera are possible. This is a cutting-edge and growing automotive driver assistance system (ADAS) technology, and during the forecast period, it is anticipated to increase at a remarkable rate.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2030 2030: USD 1,500 Million CAGR during 2022-2030 9.6% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Camera Functioning, Vehicle Type, End Market Key Market Opportunities Growing awareness of camera-based technologies, and increasing sale of high-end vehicles, are the major trends Key Market Drivers Innovative and emerging automotive driver assistance system (ADAS) technology Growing safety concern among end users

Automotive Surround View Systems Market Segmentation:

The automotive surround view system market has been segmented globally for this study based on type, camera functionality, vehicle type, end market, and geography.

The automotive surround view systems market has been divided into three types based on type: 4 cameras, 6 cameras, and others. Four camera surround vision systems are predicted to lead the market among these varieties, followed by six cameras.

The automotive surround view systems market has been divided into automatic and manual camera functioning segments based on how the cameras function. Automatic camera functioning is predicted to dominate the market, followed by manual camera functioning.

The automotive surround view systems market has been divided into two categories based on the kind of vehicle: passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. However, during the anticipated timeframe, rising passenger car sales are anticipated to dominate the market.

The automotive surround view systems market has been divided into OEMs and Aftermarket segments based on the end market. However, the aftermarket segment has come in second to OEMs in terms of market share.



Automotive Surround View Systems Market Regions

The market for vehicle surround view systems has been divided geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Because to the existence of multiple significant automakers and technical breakthroughs, the European region is predicted to dominate the worldwide industry. Due to its tight regulations regarding driving safety and rising awareness, North America is the second-leading region. Nonetheless, in terms of revenue, Asia Pacific is the third-leading area. The big nations that will generate a lot of growth prospects in the future are China, Japan, and India. In addition, rising economies are predicted to cause the Asia-Pacific area to grow at the quickest rate.

